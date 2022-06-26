Picking ‘Atiku’ As My Running Mate In 1999 Presidency Was A Mistake – Ex-President Obasanjo Declares, Subtly Rejects PDP Candidate For 2023

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party was vice-president to Obasanjo in 1999, and had a turbulent moment with Obasanjo, culminating in both of them separating into different political parties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2022

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said his choice of a running mate ahead of the 1999 presidential election, was one of the costly mistakes he made. 
Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party was vice-president to Obasanjo in 1999, and had a turbulent moment with Obasanjo, culminating in both of them separating into different political parties. 
Olusegun Obasanjo Getty Images
Eyeing the 2023 presidency after failing on at least two occasions, Atiku has already picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as a running mate and could be a strong contender in the next year’s election. 
Obasanjo’s comment coming at such moment suggests the former president is still not a fan of Atiku’s candidacy although he did not expressly mention Atiku’s name in his speech.
Obasanjo, who spoke on Saturday during a leadership mentoring session with selected students in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the mistake was one he made in good faith but was saved by God.
The event was organised by the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE).
The former president, while interacting with the students during a question-and-answer session, said he had many mistakes, which he could describe as genuine mistakes in his life but God made him to overcome them.
He said, “One of the mistakes I made was picking my number two when I wanted to become the President. But because it was a genuine mistake, God saved me.
“The second one was when Abacha wanted to arrest me. When he wanted to arrest me, I was told by the American ambassador that they would arrest me and that America had asked that I should be given asylum. I said ‘No’. It could have been a mistake because I could have lost my life.
“I will say there are many things that could have been a mistake but God saved me from them all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Shops, Offices Deserted In Anambra Community As Nigerian Army Personnel Clash With Gunmen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Covered Up For Ex-Army Chief, Buratai, Failed To Submit Funds To Central Bank, To Secretly Move Cash From Facility
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad