Soldiers Dislodge Alleged IPOB, ESN Camps In Anambra, Enugu, Recover Weapons, Vehicles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, titled "Troops clear IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu states, recover dangerous weapons".

by saharareporters, new york Jun 26, 2022

The Nigerian Army says its joint security operation consisting of its troops, operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force have dislodged camps allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Enugu states.

 

According to the statement, the clearance operation in Anambra State took place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages and Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

 

The statement partly read, "In a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Saturday, 25 June 2022, troops cleared IPOB fire positions and Improvised Explosive Devices to dislodge the criminals from their hideouts.

 

"During the operations, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun. Other items include three power generators, among others.

 

"Similarly, troops of 103 Battalion conducted a raid operation on IPOB/ ESN camp at Nkwere Inyi Forest in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State.

 

"The encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray, while troops recovered one Lexus and a Toyota Highlander SUV suspected to have been snatched by the criminals.

 

"Other items recovered include two motorcycles, one double barrel gun and seven live cartridges.

 

"Members of the public are enjoined to continue to support troops with credible information on the activities of the criminal elements in the region."

 

Meanwhile, the separatist group has consistently denied involvement in the violence being unleashed on some parts of the South-East, saying it cannot be harming the same people it swore to protect.

The leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since his rendition to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021. Kanu is standing trial in a Federal High Court in Abuja for charges bordering on terrorism among others. 

 

