Terrorists Kill Another Kaduna Catholic Priest On His Farm

…the incident happened on Saturday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2022

Gunmen believed to be terrorists have killed another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, on his farm in Kaduna State.
The chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, confirmed the latest incident in a statement made available to SaharaReporters.


He said the incident happened on Saturday. 
The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists.
“Until his death, late Fr Vitus aged 50 years was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.
“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.”
He said details of Bogoro’s funeral arrangement will be announced as soon as possible.
“Meanwhile, we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” the chancellor added. 
In May, the Catholic Church announced the killing of a 48-year-old Catholic priest, Reverend Father Joseph Aketeh Bako, by terrorists. 
The priest was abducted from his residence at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Kudenda, Kaduna during an attack by the terrorists in March.
A statement by the Chancellor, Christian Okewu Emmanuel, announcing the tragedy said the priest was killed in April. 
"We have carefully verified that the unfortunate event took place between 18th and 20th of April, 2022 in the hands of his abductors,” Emmanuel had said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Prayers Alone Not Enough – Nigerian Churches Issue ID Cards To Members To Prevent Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Arrest Man In Delta State For Beheading One-year-old Son For Ritual Purposes
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Bomb Kogi State Police Station, Kill Senior Officer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Behead Another Abducted Anambra Ex-Lawmaker After Family Paid N15million Ransom
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic In Abuja As Suspected Ritualists Dump Woman’s Butchered Body Near River
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Covered Up For Ex-Army Chief, Buratai, Failed To Submit Funds To Central Bank, To Secretly Move Cash From Facility
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad