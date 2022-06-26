Zamfara Government Directs Residents To Buy Guns, Defend Themselves Against Bandits, Orders Police Commissioner To Issue Licences

The Zamfara State Government has advised the residents of the state to acquire guns to defend themselves against terrorist and bandit attacks.

This directive is contained in a Special Government Announcement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Hon Ibrahim Magaji Dosara.



In the special announcement SaharaReporters obtained on Sunday, the government said it had directed the State Commissioner of Police to issue licences to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.

It said that Zamfara State was ready to facilitate people, especially their farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves, adding that it will establish a centre for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants.

The statement read in part, "Following increase in the activities of bandits in various parts of the state and the government commitment to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property of the citizenry in the state, particularly during this rainy season, government has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities.

"This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state. Therefore, in order to deal decisively with the situation in our respective communities, government has no option but to take the following measures:

"Government has henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue licence to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves. Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves. Government has already concluded arrangement to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 Emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves.

"People must apply from the Commissioner of Police, licence to own guns and such other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves.

"A secretariat or centre will be established for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants.

"People are strictly warned and advised to make sure that any information or intelligence about an informant must be true and nothing but the truth, as all information on such informants must carry correct data on the suspects, including their pictures, correct names, address, occupation and witness to testify the genuity of the information given, as government is taking punitive measures against anyone found as informant. Any person who gives wrong information against anybody will be served the same punishment with an informant and will be treated as such.

"Government has requested the state House of Assembly to pass, as matter of urgency, the informants bill before it, to enable government take the drastic measures on informants as contained in the bill."