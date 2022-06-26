Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Approves Recruitment Of 3,800 Community Protection Guards To Fight Bandits, Sets Up Security Committees

Following the spate of insecurity in Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle has ordered the recruitment of 3,800 additional Community Protection Guards (CPGs) in the state.

The governor stated this in a Special Government Announcement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Hon Ibrahim Magaji Dosara.

Governor Bello Matawalle

According to the statement, the number which represents 200 in each of the 19 emirates in the state, will now bring the total number of Community Protection Guards per emirate to 500.

In the statement SaharaReporters obtained on Sunday, Governor Matawalle said their recruitment would increase manpower and strengthen its force and capacity to tackle banditry.

In doing so, the governor approved the formation of a special committee to receive intelligence on the activities of informants, to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of these measures, as well ensure the proper implementation of these measures.

The Committee, the statement said would be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Sardau (Lamidon Kaura), while Bello Bakyasuwa Soja will serve as its secretary.

Members of the community include Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman, Chief of Staff to the Governor; D.I.G. Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe, Commissioner (Security); Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, Commissioner (Information); and Hon Nasiru Masama, Commissioner (Youth).

Other members of the Committee are "Honorary Adviser to the Governor, Sani Abdullahi Wamban Shinkafi;

Special Adviser on Security, Hon Abubakar Mohammed Dauran; Commissioner, State INEC, Hon Sanusi Wanzammai; Captain Mai Riga T. Mafara - Member and Sani Gwamna Mayanchi - Member."

The statement noted that the Committee's terms of reference would be given to them by the office of the SSG on Monday.

The government also announced the formation of an additional paramilitary unit to support and effectively reinforce the operations of CPG.

The statement read in part, "This newly established unit has the following structures and appointments: Retired Commissioner of Police, Mamman Anka as Commandant - General; Capt Aminu Mada rtd - Deputy Commandant General Operations; Sulaiman Lawali Zurmi - Commandant Operations; Bashir Nafiu Gusau - Commandant Mobilization; Alhaji Aliyu Na'ibi Karakkai - Commandant Surveillance and Intelligence."

Other members are Shi'itu Makera T/Mafara; Bello Dankurmi; and Dogo Na Bukkuyum.

The government further reconstituted the state committee on the prosecution of banditry-related offences.

The government appointed Dr. Sani Abdullahi Wanban Shinkafi to serve as the chairman while the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Aminu Junaidu Kaura will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

Members of the Committee are Ibrahim Sulaiman, Chief of Staff to the Governor; Rtd Justice Nasiru Umar Gummi; CP Mamman Anka (rtd); and Engr Mamuda Aliyu Maradun.

Other members of the Committee include one representative each from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and hunters.