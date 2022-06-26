Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Orders Indefinite Closure Of Markets, Filling Stations, Ban On Riding Motorbikes In Two Council Areas

Governor Matawalle also banned the riding of motorbikes and selling of petroleum products in Mada, Wonaka and Ruwan Bore districts, as well as Yandoto emirate.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 26, 2022

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of all markets in Mada, Wonaka, and Ruwan Bore districts of Gusau local government, as well as Yansoto and Yandoto emirates in Tsafe local government.

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle.

The governor said that the ban and closure of the markets were a result of the deteriorating security situation in those affected areas.

These directives are contained in a Special Government Announcement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Hon Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, a copy of which SaharaReporters obtained on Sunday.

The statement directed all filling stations in the affected areas to immediately shut down.

According to the announcement, "anybody found riding motorbike within the areas is considered as bandits and security agencies are thereby directed to shoot such persons on sight". 

It said, "Security agencies are by this announcement directed to ensure strict compliance.

"Anybody found violating this order should be dealt with according to the rule of law. Government would not condone any act where innocent people are being killed.

"Government is also using this medium to thank all those who honoured and respect the peace dialogue in whatever form. 

"In the same vein, those who refused to honour and respect the peace dialogue are hereby warned to allow peace within our respective communities. 

"Government is hereby directing the military, police, civil defence and other security agencies to mobilise their operatives and take the fight to the enclaves of the criminals with immediate effect."

