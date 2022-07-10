APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Officially Announces Shettima, Fellow Muslim As Running Mate

This followed a closed-door meeting involving Tinubu, Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

by Saharareporters, new York Jul 10, 2022

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday officially announced a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate.

Answering questions from journalists shortly after his meeting with President Buhari in Daura, Tinubu said Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, whose name was earlier submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission as a placeholder, had been replaced with Kashim Shettima.

He said, "There's already an arrangement to replace him fully with a substantive running mate."

When asked who was the substantive running mate, Tinubu answered, "Kashim Shettima; I've not discussed with him, but I've disclosed it to you."

 

SaharaReporters earlier today (Sunday) reported that there were indications that Tinubu had finally settled for a Muslim - Muslim ticket, by picking Shettima as his running mate.

SaharaReporters gathered that Tinubu had wanted to pick the incumbent governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum as the running mate but he reportedly pleaded that his mentor, Shettima should rather be picked.

 

