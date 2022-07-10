Gunmen Invade Church, Kidnap Wife Of Imo Zoo General Manager

SaharaReporters gathered that the hoodlums who were in police uniform drove a grey-coloured Toyota Sienna minivan to the church.

by saharareporters, new york Jul 10, 2022

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded First Baptist Church, Nekede in Imo State and abducted Mrs. Bola Abioye, the wife of the General Manager of Imo State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park, Mrs. Bola Abioye.

 

File photo used to illustrate story.

The incident happened on Sunday, around 1:30 pm when the church was about to dismiss service.

 

The assailants were said to have shot indiscriminately to scare people.

 

Narrating the incident to Daily Post, a congregant who identified herself as Dr Blessing, said the church had just concluded thanksgiving and congregants were members were heading to the car park to drive out to the venue prepared for merriment when the gunmen struck.

 

He said, “The church had just dismissed so everyone was heading to the car park with the intention to go to the home of the member, only for an ash-coloured Sienna vehicle to drive in shooting sporadically.

 

"The abductors who wore police vests were shooting right there at the car park. They first dragged a woman but after some seconds, one of them shouted it’s not this one.

 

“Before they went to drag Mrs Abioye shooting directly to scare people away. Though she tried to resist, there was so much commotion. And within minutes, they drove off still shooting.”

 

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to get the reaction of the Imo State Police Command were unsuccessful as the mobile line of the spokesman, Michael Abattam, failed to connect.

 

He also did not reply to a text message sent to him.

 

Meanwhile, he told to some journalists earlier, saying the command was yet to get information on the incident.

 

 

