Former US President, Trump’s Adviser Admits To Planning Foreign Coups

Bolton disclosed this to CNN after the day's congressional hearing on January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 13, 2022

John Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former National Security Adviser to the immediate past United States of America Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.
Bolton disclosed this to CNN after the day's congressional hearing on January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The panel's lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.


Speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, however, Bolton suggested Trump was not competent enough to pull off a “carefully planned coup d’etat”, later adding: “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here but, you know, [in] other places – it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he [Trump] did.”
Tapper asked Bolton which attempts he was referring to, Al Jazeera reports.
“I’m not going to get into the specifics,” Bolton said, before mentioning Venezuela. “It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed,” he said.
Bolton supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call for the military to back his effort to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro in 2019 when he was serving as National Security Agency (NSA).
He argued that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power.
“I feel like there’s other stuff you’re not telling me [beyond Venezuela],” the CNN anchor said, prompting a reply from Bolton: “I’m sure there is.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Hillary Clinton’s Connection To Nigerian Tyrant Sani Abacha
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Promises To Stay Committed To US Despite Visa Ban
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
United States of America Trump Bans European Travellers From Entering United States
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
United States of America United States President, Donald Trump, To Temporarily Suspend Immigration Into America
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd Protest In New York Met With "Aggressive" Police Response, Multiple Arrests
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
United States of America George Floyd's Killing Shows True Face Of US, Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Minister And Former Osun Governor, Aregbesola Reacts To Oyetola’s Defeat In Governorship Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News How Two Policemen, Businessman Were Killed, Burnt While Attempting To Recover Stolen Car In Anambra
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ademola Adeleke's School Certificate Scandal And Other Things To Know About Osun Governor-elect
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC House Of Assembly Candidate And Son Of Former Lagos Deputy Governor, Gbolahan Ogunleye Enmeshed In Certificate Forgery Scandal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Labour Party’s Candidate, Peter Obi Can Be President Only In Igbo Land, Lacks Experience – Kashim Shettima
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATE: Osun State Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion OSUN2022: Talking Structure; Sowore’s AAC Vs Peter Obi’s LP By Akinrinade Jamiu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Select Bola Tinubu As Presidential Candidate; APC Delegates Did – Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Notorious Terrorist Declared Wanted By Nigerian Government, Ado Aleru Bags Chieftaincy Title In Zamfara With Police Protection
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Senate President, Lawan’s ‘Stooge’ Appointed NYSC Director-General Accused Of Fraud, Corruption
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Adeleke Defeats Governor Oyetola To Win Osun Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osun Poll: Buhari's Minister And Former Osun Governor, Aregbesola Deletes Cryptic Post On Gov Oyetola's Defeat
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad