Gunmen Kill Former Bauchi Governor, Adamu Mu’azu’s Nephew, Abduct Three Family Members

Gunmen suspected to be Islamic terrorists have reportedly killed 25-year-old Mu’azu Danladi, a relation of ex-Governor Adamu Mu’azu at Boto village in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Danladi was reportedly killed by the terrorists in the early hours of Wednesday when they invaded the residence of Mu’azu’s family members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2022

The terrorists who were said to have targeted the former governor's children also abducted three relations during the attack which took the villagers by surprise.

Among the abductees, according to Daily Trust are - Hajiya Asma’u Alhaji Adamu, the younger sister of the ex-governor, Malama Halima Abdullahi and one Nura.

An eyewitness, Hashimu Abubakar Boto, who narrated the incident said, “The gunmen came around 1 am and went straight to the house where my brother used to sleep. They broke the gate and started asking him where the ex-governor’s children or grandchildren were? They searched the house but couldn’t find anyone, that was how they shot him in the head and abducted three family members.”

The mother of the deceased person, Hajiya Sa’adatu Adamu Mua’zu, described her son as kind, obedient and religious.

The grieving mother said, “My son was kind, obedient and religious. He focused on his daily activities; he didn’t involve himself in any fights with his brothers and neighbours.

“My last encounter with him was last night when he showed me the picture of his sister who is studying in Uganda and asked me about his Sallah meat, that was my last moment with him.”

Auwalu Abdullahi Adamu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth leader at Kardam B Ward, whose mother is one of the abductees, said he was sleeping in his house when he heard gunshots.

Umar Adamu Mua’zu, younger brother of the ex-governor, said the kidnappers first went to the house of his elder brother, Abdurrashid Adamu Mua’zu, thinking he was there for Sallah.

He said the kidnappers had not contacted family members for ransom, disclosing that all the phone numbers of the victims were switched off.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on the telephone, said the command was working to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

