Nigerian Youths Should Know No More Government Jobs, My Children Know I Have No Inheritance For Them –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday charged the youth to seek education and arm themselves with skills and the ability to fight poverty to meet the needs of the 21st Century.

Buhari said the youth should not seek government jobs which are unavailable, stressing that more time should be given to the coaching of future leaders, with basic knowledge of moral values, as the fast-changing world, driven by new technology, would be more competitive and demanding.

President Buhari who made this known in Daura, Katsina State, implored parents to inculcate the right values in children, including deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

According to Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman who posted the statement on his verified Twitter handle, the President, who was at the Emir of Daura's Palace for the Sallah homage, said more time should be given to the coaching of the future leaders, with basic knowledge of moral values, as the fast-changing world, driven by new technology, would be more competitive and demanding.

The President was quoted as saying, “I was locked up for more than three years, after leading the country. At that point, I realised and I told my children that your net worth is what is in your head, not what you have acquired in life.

“My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.

“They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated,” he said.

"The younger children should be guided and taught history, as they would find it hard to be patriotic, responsible and respectful, without a thorough understanding of their backgrounds. Whoever does not have a good sense of history will easily make mistakes.

“We should ensure the children get proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs. We don’t have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming more smaller, nimble and efficient.”

“Emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology. During the Covid-19, we asked all level 12 downward to stay at home, and surprisingly the systems worked effectively,” the President noted.

The President told the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, that he would be more regular in visits, preparatory to his handing over in May 2023, adding that the prolonged absence was due to the demands of his office.

“This is the longest I have been away from home. In fact, the Emir took to the court of public opinion at the prayer ground, when he openly told everyone that I had not visited Daura for close to a year,” he added.

President Buhari said all Nigerians must make sacrifices to move the country forward, especially the public servants, calling for more selflessness and inclusion.

“At the end, it is only God that can reward your efforts, not man,” he said.