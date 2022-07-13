Sowore, AAC Refute Report Party’s Presidential Candidate’s Name Is Missing On INEC Portal

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore and the political party have dismissed a report claiming the party is yet to submit names of candidates for the 2023 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It was reported that AAC was yet to upload its governorship and state assembly candidates for the polls.

As provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election which INEC released in February 2022, all political parties that conducted valid primaries are required to nominate their candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) from 1st – 15th July 2022.

Reacting, Sowore described the report as fake, saying it should be dispelled in its entirety.

He said the AAC has submitted the names of over 60 candidates across Nigeria who are going to run for elections under the banner of the party.

“To be very clear, this has nothing to do with the presidential candidate and his vice,” the activist said.

“That has been submitted and resolved and their names have been published in all INEC offices across the country.

“So, we just trying to let you know that this is not correct, we have submitted over 60 candidates across Nigeria who are going to run election under the banner of the AAC.

“So, there is nothing to panic about and we hope INEC will take care of this and ensure they contact us in advance or check their records before going to the public to say AAC didn’t submit names of candidates.

“I was at INEC office today with the Secretary of the party to meet with the Director in charge of political parties. The EPM as he is well known, so please do not panic over this, the list of our candidates has been submitted to INEC portal.”

Femi Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement also said the names of Sowore and his vice-presidential candidate, Mr Haruna Magashi have been uploaded and approved on the INEC portal

The statement read, “We write to inform members of the public that the news making rounds that the particulars of our Presidential candidate, @YeleSowore have not been filled on the INEC portal, is FAKE & should be dispelled in its entirety.

“As of the time of writing this press release, a total of 84 names of candidates including Mr Omoyele Sowore

@YeleSowore and his vice-presidential candidate, Mr Haruna Magashi @haruna_magashi have been uploaded and approved on the INEC portal also pasted these names and particular in their offices nationwide.

“Another batch of over 200 candidates are undergoing the approval process in the party and definitely would meet up with the timeline set by INEC on July 15, 2022. Our party takes due diligence very seriously and Nigerians can be sure that the African Action Congress (AAC) won’t just upload and approve candidates like others; candidates who don’t have certificates, who lack character, competence and integrity.

“We enjoin members of our great party @aacparty, candidates and members of the public to disregard the rumour. 6. We expect that INEC will lead the public correctly on issues concerning the party and on this particular issue, release a statement to put the body in correct light before Nigerians.”