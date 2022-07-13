Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market

Fire has razed down a section of Eke Market, a major market in Afikpo town, Afikpo North local government of Ebonyi State.

The inferno which reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening destroyed several shops and goods worth millions of naira. The cause of the fire according to Vanguard was not yet known. Meanwhile, traders have been counting their losses.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Ebonyi State Fire Service Unit in Afikpo could not mobilise to put out the raging fire because its equipment was reportedly not functional.

The Executive Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Oby Oko Enyim arrived at the scene of the incident at about 6:35 am on Wednesday.

Enyim sympathised with the victims and expressed confidence that there was hope for them despite the tragedy.

Enyim who was taken around the scene of the fire disaster by the Chairman of Afikpo Market Traders Association, AMATA, Omezue Johnson Inya Oka described the incident as pathetic.

Meanwhile, Lilian Ngozi Eziuloh, member representing Afikpo North East Constituency, Ebonyi State House of Assembly also sympathised with the victims of the fire outbreak.

“I sympathise with victims of Afikpo fire outbreak that took place at Eke Market Motor Park at about 10 pm on 12th July 2022. With a sincere heart filled with sympathy and empathy knowing full well the consequences of this disaster on those directly affected, I pray you shall recover all you have lost in Jesus’ name Amen.

“To Afikpo youths who volunteered to quench the fire amidst the intensity and absence of Fire service at the time they were most needed, God will reward you here on Earth and in Heaven for your contribution in communal and selfless service to save humanity," she said.