IPOB Places N2million Bounty On Ebube Agu Commander In Imo State Over Alleged Killing Of 14 Youths

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) who placed the offer made this known in a statement signed by the media and publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday.

by Sahara Reporters, New york. Jul 21, 2022


A N2million ransom has been reportedly placed on the leader of Ebube-Agu militia who allegedly led his men to kill 14 Otulu and Awo-Mmamma youths, who were returning from a traditional wedding of their friend last week in Imo State.
He asserted that the government’s version of the story that the victims were members of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) was false.
He challenged the government to identify which of the ESN camps the murdered youths came from.
The group also dismissed a statement from an opposing group that Friday was sit-at-home, saying there was no such thing.
The statement reads, “Indigenes within the location of the massacre know that Hope Uzodinma’s house in Omuma is also referred to as “Ebube-Agu camp” because that was where the Ebube-Agu militia who murdered the 14 youths came from and they returned to the same Omuma residence of Hope Uzodinma after their murderous operation.
“We ask again: Which camp in Awo-Mmamma is Hope with his partners in crime referring to”, they queried, wondering “if it is the one at Omuma Community in the stadium where they murder and burn human beings alive or another?”
“We also wish to remind the DSS to stop lying. They did not kill any ESN member; they are trying to cover up Hope Uzodinma from his evil. If they claim that the slaughtered wedding guests were ESN members killed in their camp, let them tell the very camp in Awo-Mmamma where they killed these 14 innocent youths.”
"The leader of Ebube-Agu is working with murderous Nigerian security agencies and now living with Governor Uzodinma in the Government House, Owerri, he will be caught any time.
"The sit-at-home declared by Mr. Simon Ekpa on Friday is laughable, citizens should ignore. Ekpa is being used by the Nigerian government and the enemies of Biafra to launch so many tragedies and attacks against the people.
“We, therefore, urge our people to ignore the meaningless and senseless order from a Nigeria Agent to Sit-at Home tomorrow,” he added.

Sahara Reporters, New york.

