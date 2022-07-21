Nigerian Security Council Considers Nationwide Ban On Motorcycles, Mining Activities

The National Security Council on Thursday announced that it is considering the nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining activities in the country.

by Sahara Reporters, New york. Jul 21, 2022

The Federal Government of Nigeria may ban the use of motorcycles nationwide following increasing security challenges threatening the corporate existence of the country.
The National Security Council on Thursday announced that it is considering the nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining activities in the country.


The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja, said although the council was mindful of the pains the ban would cause, it was part of strategy to curb terrorist activities, checkmate loopholes and cut off their sources of funding.


Addressing state house correspondents after the meeting, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami stated that investigations were still ongoing especially to establish the correlation between mining and motorcycles which they suspect provide funding for the supply of arms to the terrorists.
Malami said that terrorists had moved from the conventional ways of funding their activities to mining and ransom taking.
He accepted that the economic consequences of the proposed resolutions, particularly the motorcycle ban would be enormous but noted that it had become imperative in order to guarantee the nation’s security.

He said "Terrorist groups, in particular in Nigeria, are increasingly interested in controlling areas of production of gold. The opportunistic nature of these activities ties strongly to the fact that gold is often the favoured mineral of the terrorist groups as many of these groups use this to secure a source of funding for future operations."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New york.

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Minister And Former Osun Governor, Aregbesola Reacts To Oyetola’s Defeat In Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan, Akpabio, Tambuwal, Others Risk Jail Terms For Contesting More Than One Elective Post – INEC Official
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Camp Hires ‘Unknown Bishops’ To Venue Of Unveiling of Kashim Shettima As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai In 'Cold War' With APC Candidate, Tinubu For Choosing Shettima As Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Dismisses 80 Soldiers For Fleeing From Boko Haram Terrorists After Running Out Of Ammunition
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Tears As Family, Loved Ones Bury Cairo-based Nigerian Burnt To Death By Wife Over Alleged Infidelity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Minister And Former Osun Governor, Aregbesola Reacts To Oyetola’s Defeat In Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan, Akpabio, Tambuwal, Others Risk Jail Terms For Contesting More Than One Elective Post – INEC Official
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Transgender Inmate Moved To Men’s Prison In US After Impregnating Two Fellow Inmates
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Killing Of 14 Youths: Imo State Ebubeagu Commander, Ogwu Mozambique Goes Into Hiding Over Threat To Life
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai In 'Cold War' With APC Candidate, Tinubu For Choosing Shettima As Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Dismisses 80 Soldiers For Fleeing From Boko Haram Terrorists After Running Out Of Ammunition
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Tears As Family, Loved Ones Bury Cairo-based Nigerian Burnt To Death By Wife Over Alleged Infidelity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Governor Uzodinma Lied, We Watched As Ebubeagu Operatives Led By Ogwu Mozambique Killed 14 of Our Kinsmen –Survivors Of Imo Massacre
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME APC Hoodlums Attack Osun State Commissioner, Agunbiade's House, Destroy Properties For Failing To ‘Settle’ Them During Saturday Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches In Nigeria To Vote Against Presidential Candidates With Links To Drugs, Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Wike Making ‘Secret’ Moves To Stop Our Governorship Candidate, Cole, Others From Contesting In 2023 General Elections – APC Party Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo Team Still Angry About APC Presidential Primary Won By Tinubu, Unhappy Redeemed Church Leader, Pastor Adeboye Met With Ex-Lagos Gov—Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad