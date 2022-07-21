Russian Government Clears Air On Putin's Health Condition

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Thursday, stated that the Russian leader is in good health contrary to the speculations of ill-health, RT reported.

by Sahara Reporters, New york. Jul 21, 2022

The Russian government has dispelled rumours about the wellbeing of its President, Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Thursday, stated that the Russian leader is in good health contrary to the speculations of ill-health, RT reported.


Peskov said, “Ukrainian, US, and British would-be media professionals have been spreading bogus stories about the president’s health condition in recent months. This is all hoax."

Peskov also addressed the fact that the president apologised for a cough at a public forum.
The Kremlin spokesman attributed it to overexposure to air conditioning during the visit to Tehran, the Iranian capital.
He added, “As for the air conditioners, that’s true, it’s hot outside, 40C, but it’s chilly under the AC. My voice became husky too. Such things happen, no big deal."

Meanwhile, the United States Director Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, William Burns, said on Wednesday, that Russian president is "entirely too healthy.”
“There are a lot of rumors about President Putin’s health, and as far as we can tell, he is entirely too healthy. It’s not a formal intelligence judgment,” he said, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum.
Earlier this week, Putin made a trip to Tehran for talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, and Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The remarks by both Burns and Peskov come after a flurry of speculation in Western media and from officials about Putin being in poor health and purporting that he had undergone a cancer treatment and even survived an assassination attempt.
Ukrainian officials have also participated in the conjecturing.
In late June, Defense Intelligence chief Kirill Budanov claimed that “Putin doesn't have a long life ahead of him,” citing a supposed Ukrainian spy ring in the Kremlin.
Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims of ill health.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New york.

You may also like

Read Next

International China Deploys Battle Tanks To Prevent People From Withdrawing Money From Banks In Crisis
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International British Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Out Of Race For UK Prime Minister Seat
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Homeless Nigerian Woman Repeatedly Caught Breaking Into Rich Homes In U.S. To Sleep In
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US President, Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International US Congress Passes Contraception Protection Bill Into Law Amid Abortion Rights' Controversy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Italian Prime Minister Tenders Resignation Second Time In A Week After Coalition Collapse
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Minister And Former Osun Governor, Aregbesola Reacts To Oyetola’s Defeat In Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan, Akpabio, Tambuwal, Others Risk Jail Terms For Contesting More Than One Elective Post – INEC Official
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Transgender Inmate Moved To Men’s Prison In US After Impregnating Two Fellow Inmates
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Camp Hires ‘Unknown Bishops’ To Venue Of Unveiling of Kashim Shettima As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Killing Of 14 Youths: Imo State Ebubeagu Commander, Ogwu Mozambique Goes Into Hiding Over Threat To Life
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai In 'Cold War' With APC Candidate, Tinubu For Choosing Shettima As Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Dismisses 80 Soldiers For Fleeing From Boko Haram Terrorists After Running Out Of Ammunition
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Tears As Family, Loved Ones Bury Cairo-based Nigerian Burnt To Death By Wife Over Alleged Infidelity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Governor Uzodinma Lied, We Watched As Ebubeagu Operatives Led By Ogwu Mozambique Killed 14 of Our Kinsmen –Survivors Of Imo Massacre
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME APC Hoodlums Attack Osun State Commissioner, Agunbiade's House, Destroy Properties For Failing To ‘Settle’ Them During Saturday Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches In Nigeria To Vote Against Presidential Candidates With Links To Drugs, Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Wike Making ‘Secret’ Moves To Stop Our Governorship Candidate, Cole, Others From Contesting In 2023 General Elections – APC Party Kicks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad