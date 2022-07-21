Terrorists Kill Four Mobile Policemen, Three Others In President Buhari’s Home State

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

by Sahara Reporters, New york. Jul 21, 2022

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed four mobile policemen and three civilians at Gatikawa community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.
File photo used to illustrate story.
The policemen stationed at a checkpoint in the community were on special duty from Kano State Command.
Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.
Over 2000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last one year.
The latest incident is coming a few weeks after terrorists killed the Area Commander of the Dutsin Ma Police Area command in the state, Aminu Umar.
Umar, an Assistant Police Commissioner, was killed alongside one other officer.

