US Congress Passes Contraception Protection Bill Into Law Amid Abortion Rights' Controversy

The United States’ Congress passed a bill on Thursday to safeguard access to contraceptives, less than a month after the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the bench should overturn the landmark case protecting forms of birth control.

The legislation, titled the Right to Contraception Act, passed in a 228-195 vote.



Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and two Republicans voted present.

This was also announced by a member of the Democratic Party, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar via her social media on Thursday.

"The Right to Contraception Act just passed the House! This bill will protect the right to birth control nationwide by enshrining this right into federal law," she said.

It remains unclear if the bill will garner the GOP votes it needs to clear the evenly divided Senate.

The measure seeks to codify access to contraceptives on the federal level, allowing individuals to obtain and use birth control and safeguarding a health care provider’s ability to supply such products.

The right to use contraceptives would be inscribed into law under a measure that Democrats pushed through the House on Thursday, their latest campaign-season response to concerns a conservative Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further.

SaharaReporters had reported that at least 16 Democratic members of the Congress on Tuesday were arrested during an abortion-rights protest in Washington, D.C., including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

This was announced by the U.S. Capitol Police announced on Twitter on Tuesday.