I Will Tell Nigerians Actual Truth About Atiku Presidency – Governor Wike Says

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it had become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that had transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President, Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the party.

by saharareporters, new york Jul 23, 2022

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he will soon reveal the “actual truth” about the recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his relationship with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it had become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that had transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President, Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the party.


"On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times," Wike said.
SaharaReporters on July 6 reported that the governor also rejected the call for him to have one-on-one meeting with the Atiku, over the lingering crisis on the choice of running mate.
The PDP has been enmeshed in deep crisis since Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as running mate for the 2023 general elections.
The crisis has also degenerated to some members of the party calling for the resignation of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
Wike, who came second in the party’s primary election, had asked Atiku to rather meet with his team for peace talks on the terms proposed to the party, especially as it concerns the resignation of Ayu.
The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, had suggested that Atiku should lead a reconciliation team to Wike, but Wike indicated that he would depend on the advisory from the “Strategy Team.”
Also, a BoT member of the party, Waziri Adamu, had suggested that Wike should be appointed as Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation.
Meanwhile, Wike who rejected the one-on-one meeting with Atiku cited lack of faith in any personal agreement with Atiku.
A source had said, “There is no likelihood of Wike having one-on-one private discussion with Atiku. Shortly after the primary, the governor had a side meeting with Atiku in Abuja and nothing was adhered to.
“He was shocked that Atiku has not told Nigerians what transpired between him and Wike after the primary and how he arrived at Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a running mate.
“Since there was no full disclosure, Wike has directed that fresh talks with Atiku should be with his strategy team members, who will come up with an advisory for him.”

