EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Police Inspector Tenders Resignation Over Alleged Killing Of IPOB Members By Fulani Terrorists, Persecution Of Nnamdi Kanu

A Nigerian policeman, Inspector Ekemezie Hycient has tendered his resignation over alleged marginalisation and victimisation of the South-East people.

The officer attached to the Inspector General of Police Special Taskforce on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering Unit, Calabar sector in a letter to the police authorities, said he was quitting because “the Nigeria state has been so polarized that foreign machineries (mercenaries) and terrorists have surrounded the whole country, killing the indigenous owners of the land in the name of their Jihad.”



He called on the Nigerian government to immediately release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The letter dated July 14, 2022, reads, “I Ap No. 318093 Inspector Ekemezie Hycient attached to IGP Special Taskforce on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering Unit, Calabar Sector, formally wish to tender my resignation letter to the Nigeria Police Authority. I am a graduate from the renowned Chukwuemka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Political Science Department, I joined the Nigeria Police Force on the 1st day of July 2007.

“I decided to resign my position as an Inspector of the police after my fifteen years of service, my reasons for resignation are as follows: The Nigeria state has been so polarized that foreign machineries (mercenaries) and terrorists have surrounded the whole country, killing the indigenous owners of the land in the name of their Jihad, especially the indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, there is a systematic extermination of the indigenous government, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing political persecution because he spoke and stood against this shenanigan of the present government in the name of Islamizing the whole country and to hand over the indigenous people land to the Fulanis.

“The Nigeria security forces go about killing innocent people leaving the Fulanis that are killing people everywhere, I can no longer continue to serve the government that cannot guarantee the safety of it’s citizens. I call the federal government of Nigeria to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for he has committed no offence known to law because self determination is not a crime, a call for referendum is not a call for war. It is also a democratic process just like election is. Hence this resignation.”



