Nigerian Police Arrest 62-Year-Old Herbalist For Raping 14-Year-Old Mentally Ill Patient Under His Care

by saharareporters, new york Jul 24, 2022

A 62-year-old herbalist, Godwin Sanda, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 14-year-old mentally ill patient who was brought to him for treatment in Adamawa State.
On Saturday, Sandra raped his patient at Zagun village in the Numan Local Government Area, after convincing her mother, Maryam Abubakar, to leave her under his care and go home, according to a police report seen by SaharaReporters. 
File photo used to illustrate story.
The spokesperson for the Adamawa State police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to Saharareporters, saying, "Sanda took undue advantage of the patient kept under his care. 
"The Adamawa State Police Command on 23/7/2022 apprehended a 62-year-old man for raping a 14-year-old minor in Zagun village, Numan Local Government Area.
"The suspect, one Godwin Sanda, a resident of Zagun village, Numan took undue advantage of the victim's status, who was kept in his custody as a herbalist for treatment. 
"The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Numan by the victim's mother, Maryam Abubakar.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was suffering from mental disorder and was rushed to the suspect for possible medication by her mother.
"In a twist of event, the suspect advised the mother to go back home pending when the victim will recover and it was as a result of the mother's absence for a period of five days, the suspect had unlawful canal knowledge of the victim, which led to her escape from his premises back to her parents' house.
"The suspect is undergoing investigation by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) based on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande. 
"The CP advised members of the public, particularly parents to be wary of questionable characters within their neighbourhoods and always seek expert opinion before taking any decision, especially on issues concerning human health generally," he said.

