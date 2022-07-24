Nigerian Police Kill Suspected Gunmen In Anambra, Recover Guns, Others

The Anambra State Police Command says it killed two suspected gunmen in different operations at Okija in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noted that four automatic pump-action firearms, four vehicles, four motorcycles, and other items were recovered from the suspects.



Ikenga stated that police operatives in the state had intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls.

He said, "Anambra State Security Forces comprising the military and police, neutralized two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus jeep 350 with reg. nos KJA- 666HE, one white Toyota Hilux jeep without reg nos., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. nos. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30 am on 23/7/2022( Saturday) along Onitsha/Owerri expressway junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market, where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists.

“The Joint Forces responded swiftly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel; neutralised one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds."

Ikenga further disclosed that in another development, police operatives at about 3:30 pm on the same date while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/buyers and residents in the area.

"The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel. One of the suspects was neutralised and two automatic pump action and one machete recovered while others fled the scene.

“No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, Operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.”

The command's spokesman, however, added that the police commissioner in the state, Echeng Echeng, had charged the operatives of the command to sustain the tempo of its attacks on criminal elements.

He also ordered that patrols be intensified and operational positioning improved to respond to distress calls in the state.