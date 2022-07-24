Nigerian Polytechnic Graduating Student Dies After Falling Off Car During Sign-Out Celebration

Abraham died on Friday while celebrating with his coursemates after their final examination at schoo

by saharareporters, new york Jul 24, 2022

A graduating student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos, identified as Abraham is dead.
Abraham died on Friday while celebrating with his coursemates after their final examination at school.


Abraham was dancing on a car during the sign-out celebration and fell off the moving vehicle, after which he became unconscious. Efforts by his course mates to resuscitate him were abortive as he passed away a few minutes after.
The deceased who was studying computer engineering was reported to be the only child of his parents. 
The National Association of Polytechnic Students confirmed the incident.
“With pain in our hearts, we announce the passing on to glory of one of us. Abraham, a part-time finalist of Computer Engineering, also the only son of his parents was reportedly part of an entourage of students driving round campus celebrating their success. But met ill luck as he fell off the moving vehicle and sustained severe injuries to the head,” Yusuf Ridwan, the association president said in a statement.

