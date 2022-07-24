Police Arrest Fake Nigerian Soldiers In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four fake soldiers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Twitter, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday.



According to him, they were arrested by officers of Iju Divison led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Gbenga Stephen.

“Officers of Iju Divison led by the DPO, CSP Gbenga Stephen, today at about 1:30am arrested four fake soldiers in the Iju area of Lagos State.

“The fake soldiers who were arrested in a Mazda3 saloon car are Samuel Abel ‘m’ 28, Victor ljeemai ‘m’ 35, Lukman Salabiu ‘m’ 43 and Oyinyechi Macus ‘f’ 30.

“They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further investigation,” the police spokesman said.