Police Authorities Take Over Medical Treatment Of Nigerian Legion Officer Shot By Trigger-Happy Cop In Lagos After SaharaReporters’ Story

A source close to the victim disclosed this in a short statement to SaharaReporters.

by saharareporters, new york Jul 24, 2022

The medical treatment of a member of the Nigerian Legion, Koleoso Abayomi shot by lawless policemen attached to the Ogombo Police Division in Lagos, has been taken over by the police authorities.
The development comes days after SaharaReporters exclusively reported how Abayomi, a security officer at Lekki Scheme II Estate was brutalised by policemen and shot in the thigh.
“After Sahara Reporters' publication, Ogumbo Divisional Police Officer (DPO) came here and took full medical responsibility of the shot legion officer,” the source said.
The policemen had accused the victim of delaying and denying them entrance into the estate.
“They wanted to get access to the estate of which the estate has its own policemen working with the legion officer inside the estate.
“On their arrival, the legion officer told them to wait so that he could call the Chief Security Officer but the policemen disagreed and started beating him. In the process, Koleoso was shot in the thigh,” a source had said.
The officers were said to have taken him to a hospital and dropped him at the entrance.
“They were forced by the people in the estate to take him to the hospital but since Friday that they took him to the hospital, they abandoned him there. This is so sad; policemen aren’t expected to behave like hoodlums,” another source had told SaharaReporters.

