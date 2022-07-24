VIDEO: Terrorists Flog Passengers Abducted From Nigeria's Abuja-Kaduna Train

The terrorists who abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers have released another video where the victims were being flogged.

The victims were abducted when bandits attacked the Kaduna-bound train on March 28.



Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while a yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons were kidnapped.

In the two minutes, 50 seconds video sent by the terrorists to family members of the abductees on Saturday, the male victims are seen crying as they are being flogged by the terrorists.

As the flogging stops, female captives come into the frame. One of them cries out and rues voting in President Muhammadu Buhari.

WATCH: Terrorists Beat Remaining Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Passengers, Vow To Destroy Nigeria pic.twitter.com/oKAe4cjFXo — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 24, 2022

One of the passengers called on the international community and the United Nations to come to their rescue, especially with the failure of the Nigerian government to rescue them.Meanwhile, the gunmen have threatened to abduct and kill President Buhari and Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.They boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell the others.The gunmen further threatened that if the government failed to comply with their demands, they would turn the area into an abattoir.