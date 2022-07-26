BREAKING: Terrorist Attacks In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Force Body Of Benchers To Change Venue For Admission Of New Lawyers From Law School

The Nigerian Body of Benchers has changed the venue of the Call to Bar Ceremony for successful aspirants scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, 2022, over the state of insecurity in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Body of Benchers is a professional body concerned with the admission of prospective students into the Nigerian Law School. The body also regulates the legal profession in the country.

The event was earlier scheduled to hold on the premises of the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, but it has been shifted over security concerns.

Some officers of the Presidential Guard were killed by terrorists close to the Law School on Monday.

During a telephone conversation with TheNigeriaLawyer, the Secretary of the Bench of Benchers, Daniel Tela said after a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the body decided to relocate the venue of the ceremony to the Body of Benchers' permanent site in Jabi, FCT.

Tela also noted that the event is exclusively for aspirants, stressing that family members and well-wishers would not be allowed to be part of the programme.

Some Nigerian Army personnel attached to the Guards Brigade lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Abuja on Monday.

SaharaReporters had reported that a Captain of the Nigerian Army and two soldiers were killed by terrorists in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The deceased officers, who were attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade, were reportedly ambushed after they visited the Nigeria Law School in Bwari following a distress call from the authorities of the school.

There have been hints that terrorists are planning to attack the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, the Central Mosque, other worship centres and security formations in the FCT.

This comes barely a month after terrorists who later identified themselves as members of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre in the nation’s capital, releasing hundreds of inmates including Boko Haram fighters.

On Monday, the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

It was gathered that the closure of the school came after a security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages and suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Nigerian Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, had ordered the closure of all Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja due to rising insecurity.

The government directed the immediate evacuation of the students because of the threat to their lives, security and well-being, SaharaReporters learnt on Monday.

It was learnt that on Sunday night, a yet-to-be-verified report trended on social media indicating that there were heavy shootings in Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali, Abuja, and that parents rushed to the school to ascertain the safety of their children and possibly return home with them until calm was restored.

When contacted by SaharaReporters for comments and clarification on Monday, the Federal Ministry of Education said it would release a statement on the issue later in the day.

However, in a letter signed on Monday by the Ministry Director Press and Public Relations, Ben. Bem Goong, the Minister noted that the closure became necessary because of the insecurity in the area

He added that the timely intervention of security agencies saved the situation.

In the letter, the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final-year students to conclude their NECO (National Examination Council).

"The Minister also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security Agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forestall any security breach in our schools," the statement said.