Buhari Exposed To Be Toothless, Sooner Or Later He Can Also Be Kidnapped Like Other Nigerians – Former President’s Ally, Galadima

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and former chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buba Galadima, has said that the security situation in Nigeria has proved that Buhari knows nothing and cannot do anything to stop terrorism and banditry in the country.

During an interview with BBC Hausa, Galadima, now a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said with the lingering insecurity in Nigeria, Buhari may soon be kidnapped by terrorists.

Some terrorists have already threatened to kidnap President Buhari; governors, especially Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and senators.

Speaking on the state of insecurity in Nigeria, Galadima said in Hausa, as translated by Daily Trust, “These bandits are disdainful to the Buhari administration. At the beginning of the government, everybody was scared of him (Buhari); expected him to be brave before he was now exposed to be toothless.

“Buhari knows nothing, he can’t do anything, that is why you see government officials siphoning billions from public property and nobody can stop them.”

He further noted that if terrorists can attack and break Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, it shows that the President is not safe.

“If care is not taken, sooner or later Buhari too can be kidnapped considering the way security issues are ignored.

“The only option available now is to either continue praying or arm ourselves for protection but if we depend on this government, definitely we will be killed,” he said.

Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train and killed eight people had released a fresh hostage video showing their victims in an unidentified location suspected to be a forest.

The victims were abducted when bandits attacked the Kaduna-bound train on March 28.

Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while scores of persons were kidnapped.

The terrorists in the viral video released last weekend threatened to abduct and kill President Buhari and El-Rufai.

They boasted that they would destroy Nigeria.

They also threatened to sell the remaining hostages, adding that they would turn the area into an abattoir if the Nigerian government failed to comply with their demands.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past,” one of the terrorists had said.

He had further stated in Hausa: “Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students aged between 16 and 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno.

Before the raid, the school had been closed for four weeks due to deteriorating security conditions, but the girls were in attendance to take their final physics examination.

Also, 57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately after the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported, and some others have been rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces on various occasions.

In January, the Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA), on behalf of the entire Chibok community, indicated that 110 of the 276 girls abducted were still unaccounted for.