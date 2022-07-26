Identities Of Presidential Military Guards Shot Dead By Terrorists In Abuja, Revealed

The identities of some of the Nigerian Army personnel attached to the Guards Brigade who lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Abuja have been revealed.

SaharaReporters had reported that a captain of the Nigerian Army and two soldiers were killed by terrorists in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, credible sources close to military high command confirmed on Monday.



The deceased officers, who were attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade, were reportedly ambushed after they visited the Nigeria Law School in Bwari following a distressed call from the authorities of the school.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reports that Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman and Captain Samuel Attah, who were indigenes of Kogi State, were killed in the ambush.

Suleiman was the son of Colonel Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (retd.). He hailed from Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area.

Late Attah was from the Ibaji local government of the state.

Meanwhile, messages of condolences have been pouring in to the family of the slain soldiers.

A military signal obtained by SaharaReporters had revealed that the gunmen on Sunday ambushed the soldiers who were on routine patrol of the area.

The troops were said to have successfully repelled the terrorists.

“At about 241620A Jul 22, own tps of 7 Gds Bn on routine ptl along Rd Kubwa – Bwari were ambushed by suspected terr. 3 x sldrs were injured during the attk. The sldrs have been evacuated to 7 Gds Bn MRS for med attn,” the signal had read.

“Details on the extent of their injuries are still under cfm. The ambushed attk happening within the gen area of Bwari shows that the terrs are actually within the loc and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the law schl in Bwari as earlier reported.”