Nigeria Labour Congress Holds Massive Protest In Enugu, Abia, Benue, Others Over University Lecturers’ Strike

Thousands of workers in Enugu, Abia, Benue and Cross River states and members of civil society organisations have joined in the two-day nationwide protest by Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

SaharaReporters reports that Labour members, associate unions, civil society groups gathered at New Market office of the Enugu NLC where the protest took off.



Over 100 security agents with over 30 patrol vehicles are currently guarding the protesters to ensure that criminals do not infiltrate the protest.

There is also gridlock along Enugu-Abakaliki as motorist were seen taking other routes.

There are also reports of massive turnouts of workers in Abia, Benue, Cross River and Bayelsa states to join the ASUU solidarity protest.

SaharaReporters reported that ASUU had embarked on the lingering strike on February 14, after the Federal Government failed to implement the 2009 ASUU/FG Agreement on modalities to fund the country's public university education.

Some of the demands among others things are; release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

