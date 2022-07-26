Nigerian Police Rescue Traditional Worshippers Kidnapped While Praying At Edo River

One Favour Oyhou was arrested for allegedly killing her lover, identified as Paul Handsome.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 26, 2022

The Edo State Police Command says it rescued three traditional worshippers kidnapped on Monday, July 25, 2022.
 
It also said that one Favour Oyhou was arrested for allegedly killing her lover, identified as Paul Handsome.

The Command's Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
 
Iwegbu said the murder suspect after stabbing her victim, fled to Auchi where she committed the crime.
 
The statement partly read, “The Edo State Police Command in its renewed fight to stem the increasing rise in violent crimes in the state, especially kidnapping, on July 25, 2022, at about 1 pm, rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers.
 
“The Command, through its Divisional Headquarters at Ugo, received a complaint that armed men, suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka Road for prayers.
 
“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ugo, immediately mobilised his team to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims. The hoodlums sensing the policemen were on their trail, were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush.
 
“The victims have since been reunited with their families, while intense bush combing is still ongoing to neutralise or arrest the hoodlums."
 
On the murder suspect, the Deputy PPRO said, “Sequel to the incident of July 23, 2022, at about 7:30 pm in Auchi, Edo State, where one Paul Handsome (25 years) was reported to have been stabbed to death by his girlfriend, one Favour Oyhou, who went into hiding, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, immediately ordered the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in charge of Auchi to smoke out the fleeing girl unhurt.
 
“Following the credible intelligence gathering by men of the Command, the suspect was arrested in Benin on July 25, 2022, at about 10:45 pm.
 
“Discreet investigation has commenced and the suspect is making useful information and will be charged to court soon."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Police Inspector Tenders Resignation Over Alleged Killing Of IPOB Members By Fulani Terrorists, Persecution Of Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Nigerian Police Set To Prosecute Corps Member Who Was Harassed By Personnel In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Police Launch Probe As Attackers Kill Two Nigerian Men At Nightclub In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigerian Police Allegedly Shoot Young Man For Refusing To Bribe Officers At Checkpoint
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police How Nigeria Police Officers Brutalised, Extorted N55,000 From Me In Broad Daylight –Lagos Resident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lawless Nigerian Policemen Caught On Camera Brutalising Travellers In Edo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Northern Lawmakers Plot To Impeach House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Controversial Water Resources Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu, Ruling APC Making Moves To Lobby, Bribe Christian Association Of Nigeria Leaders Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket—Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Searches For Captain, 13 Soldiers Abducted By Terrorists In Abuja Community While Responding To Distress Call
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity VIDEO: Terrorists Flog Passengers Abducted From Nigeria's Abuja-Kaduna Train
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Insecurity Under Buhari Government Is Planned, Those Threatening Blood For Baboons, Dogs Responsible For Nigeria’s Security Crisis – Satguru Maharaj Ji
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Chief Of Staff To Lagos Governor, Tayo Ayinde, Allegedly Linked To Over N500million Land Scandal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Why I Refused To Become US Citizen – AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Bishops’ Who Attended Unveiling Of Shettima As APC Vice-Presidential Candidate May Be Fake – Amaechi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Captain, Two Soldiers After Failed Attack On Abuja Law School
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Identities Of Terrorists’ Leaders, Who Attacked Nigerian Army Personnel In Bwari, Plan Attacks On Worship Centres In Abuja, Revealed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Canada Denies Nigerian Musician, Yemi Alade Visa Over Fears ‘She Won’t Leave The Country’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad