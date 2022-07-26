Organisers Of Headies Awards Disqualify Nigerian Singer, Portable For Threatening To Kill Fellow Nominees

A popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable has been disqualified as a nominee for Headies Awards 2022 for threatening to kill his co-nominees.



SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Portable was nominated to contest in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories when The Headies unveiled the nominees for its 2022 edition on Tuesday.

Other nominees in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category include Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.



For the second category, he is pitted against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor among others.



Portable, the ‘Zazuu’ crooner, took to his Instagram page to threaten whoever wins the 2022 Headies Award should he fail to win it.



Following the threat, the organisers of award issued a statement disqualifying him from the context.



A statement released by the organisers said, “We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as ‘Portable’, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

The decision to disqualify Mr. Okikiola is accentuated by series of misdemenours by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms. On the 25th of May 2022, he threatened to kill, harm or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for, if he does not emerge the winner, precisely;

“Those are my awards. Anybody else who wins, I will ask for them to be killed. I will ask them to kill the perso . If the organisers give my award to someone else, they will die” – Habeeb Okikiola.”



The organisers also noted that Portable recently claimed to be the brains behind two armed robbery groups in Lagos.

Speaking in Yoruba, the Zazu crooner in a viral video boasted that he was not scared of anyone.



In the video seen by SaharaReporters, Portable had said, “Open your ears and be listening.



“Have you heard of Ajah Boys, One Million Boys? I established them. Go and ask Sammy Larry.”



According to him, socialites Samlarry Eletu and Abu Abel knew him back in the day.



Ajah Boys and One Million Boys are gangs known for engaging in violent activities and terrorising residents of Lagos with dangerous weapons.

The statement added, "On the 18th of July, 2022, Mr Okikiola published a video on his social platform where he stated that he is the founder of the notorious cult group, 'One Million Boys'. The said group gained notoriety for maiming and robbing innocent Nigerians over the years.

“In his words, he said; "Have you heard of Ajah boys, One Million Boys? I established them."



"Furthermore, on the 17th of June 2022, Mr. Habeeb Okikiola made a recording of himself where he ordered his group of friends to assault and inflict bodily harm on his accused friend, DJ Chicken.



"In his words, he said; "E na eleyi paa jo!" (beat him mercilessly!) The music industry demands all-round excellence. It is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others.



"Being subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities, Mr Habeeb Okikiola is hereby disqualified from both categories of awards at the forthcoming 15th Annual Headies Awards scheduled to hold later this year namely: Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year.



"The public are hereby assured of our commitment to promote talents and individuals of exemplary character in the best interest of our society."



Portable recently submitted himself to the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, after he was summoned to appear regarding a video in which he was ordering his aides to assault a young man identified as DJ Chicken.



The police at different times had arrested a number of members of the two terror gangs while some have been declared wanted.

