BREAKING: #Buhari-Must-Go: Nigerian Senators Demand President’s Impeachment Over Alarming Insecurity, Killings

Senators across the party divides on Wednesday called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the escalation of terror attacks in the country.

The lawmakers, who angrily stormed out of the plenary around 2.10pm, were all chanting "Buhari must go" repeatedly.

Addressing journalists at the Senate Press Corps (SPC) Centre, the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, said they gave President Buhari six weeks’ ultimatum within which to resolve the heightened insecurity in the country or face impeachment.

Aduda, who was flanked by many other lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); People's Democratic Party (PDP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the newly formed New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), expressed displeasure at the daily occurrence of kidnappings, killings, extortions by the terrorists and bandits across the country.

There was a mild drama that played out during the plenary in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It was gathered that the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda, had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the security situation in the country and the impeachment of President Buhari.

However, Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised, fell flat on its face.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that the Northern Elders Forum spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, also advised Buhari to resign due to the current state of Nigeria.

The NEF spokesman had said this in a series of tweets.

He lamented the failures of Buhari as a president despite his huge resources and power.