Nigerian Government Directs Abuja Private Schools To Close Over Scare Of Terrorists’ Attacks

The Nigerian government has directed the closure of all private schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over the rising insecurity and fear of terrorists’ attacks.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Abuja, stating that the directive to shut down schools came from the FCT Education secretariat.

The message reads, “Dear school educators, instruction reaching me now from the Ag. Director DQA is that the FCT Education secretariat has directed that schools are to make sure all examinations going on should be ended by Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and all students including those in boarding should be allowed to go home for the holiday.”

The directive comes amidst threats of attacks in the capital city.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the government ordered the immediate closure of one of its Unity Colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

It had also been reported that security agencies got a security report that the Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram planned to attack Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The decision to close the federal schools was taken after a reported terrorist attack on the neighbouring Sheda community in the Area Council, which is close to the college.