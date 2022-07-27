Nigerian Police Officer Allegedly Rapes, Impregnates 15-Year-Old Niece In Nasarawa

A police officer attached to the State Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State command, has allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece who resided with him. .

This was revealed by the State Chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Mrs Rabiatu Addra, during a press briefing in Lafia, the state capital on Wednesday, Daily Trust reports.



Mrs Addra stated that a whistleblower had reported the incident, stating that the victim was allegedly raped by her uncle, who is an inspector in the Nigeria Police Force.

According to her, the suspect has been arrested.

She further restated her commitment to follow up on the case and ensure that the suspect was being prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other residents of the state.

Addra also appealed to the police command in the state to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter should be followed to the later.

She said, “On receipt of the information by the whistleblower, FIDA in conjunction with the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response team, facilitated and mobilised police officers to get the suspect arrested.

“Our team with the police took the victim to the hospital and paid for her treatment but unfortunately she lost the six-month-old baby. The state ministry of Justice further paid the bill for a DNA test as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the real culprit.”

Mrs Rabiatu Addra, however, said that the victim had been discharged from the hospital and taken back to her family.