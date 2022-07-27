Thousands Of Ukrainians Sign Petition To Give Embattled UK Leader, Boris Johnson Citizenship, Make Him Prime Minister Of War-torn Country

Amidst political disturbance due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Ukrainians are signing a petition to grant the United Kingdom’s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson citizenship and make him the Prime Minister of the war-torn country.

The petition has garnered over 2,500 signatures hours after it was started.

It was gathered that the petition, however, does acknowledge one negative side of such an appointment: its non-compliance with Ukraine’s constitution, Times of India reports.

PM Johnson is much regarded in Kyiv because of his pro-Ukrainian stand against Russian aggression. Moreover, he is nicknamed “Johnsoniuk” by locals to show their love for him.

The petition that was posted on Ukraine’s official petitions site lists Johnson’s strengths as “worldwide support for Boris Johnson, a clear position against the military invasion of Ukraine, (and) wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres”.

However, president Zelenskyy has not responded to the petition but he is obliged to officially respond if it receives 25,000 signatures.