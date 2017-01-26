Sahara Reporters

Search
Breaking News
President Donald Trump To Ban 2-year Multiple Entry Visa For Nigerians -TheCable
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Niger Delta
Nigerian Customs Impound Two Bell helicopters Belonging To The Rivers State Govt At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Press Release
Amaechi: How Jonathan, Wike Prevented Rivers State Government From Taking Possession Of The Controversial Helicopters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
OBITUARY
The Unintended Feminist: For Buchi Emecheta, 1944-2017 By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics
N15m Fraud: Ondo Assembly Says Speaker Remains Impeached
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption
N23.29b Bribery Scandal: INEC Staff In Lagos, Adamawa, Gombe, Enugu, Anambra Top Suspects List
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption
CSNAC Calls For Investigation Into Industrial Court Over Ruling On Corrupt INEC Staff
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News
Beyond The Killings: Untold Stories Of Farm Invasions In Niger State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police
DSS Invites Pastor Suleman For Questioning Over 'Inciting' Sermon
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News
Fire Breaks Out At NNPC Depot In Suleja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy
Only 40 Super-Rich Nigerians Pay Correct Tax, Government Report States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News
Wife Of Sports Minister Solomon Dalung Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion
Biafra, El-Zakzaky, And The Reincarnated Dictator By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports
World WrapperMan Completes 506 Km Race, Laments Lack Of Support
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News
President Donald Trump To Ban 2-year Multiple Entry Visa For Nigerians -TheCable
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Niger Delta
Nigerian Customs Impound Two Bell helicopters Belonging To The Rivers State Govt At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal
Rivers State, Owner Of Armored Helicopters, Says It Offered Them To Nigeria Air Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News
Wife Of Sports Minister Solomon Dalung Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interview
Buhari Hasn’t Convinced Nigerians He Passed School Certificate Examination – Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police
DSS Invites Pastor Suleman For Questioning Over 'Inciting' Sermon
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
Boko Haram Kill 7 Travelers, Injure Escort Soldiers Along Newly Opened Maiduguri-Biu Road
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal
Arrest, Prosecute Former Governor Uduaghan For Corruption, Deltans Demand
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education
Court Fines National Open University Of Nigeria For Wasting Rusticated Students' Time
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion
Biafra, El-Zakzaky, And The Reincarnated Dictator By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News
Beyond The Killings: Untold Stories Of Farm Invasions In Niger State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy
Only 40 Super-Rich Nigerians Pay Correct Tax, Government Report States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Gambian President Adama Barrow Arrives In Banjul
7 Views
3 Days Ago
PHOTONEWS: Fuel Subsidy Fraudster Ada Ugo-Ngadi Weeps Uncontrollably After Sentencing
18 Views
3 Days Ago
PHOTONEWS: Police Vs Shia Protesters In Abuja
6 Views
4 Days Ago
PHOTONEWS: #BBOG Search Visit To Sambisa Forest
2 Views
6 Days Ago
Economy
Only 40 Super-Rich Nigerians Pay Correct Tax, Government Report States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News
Wife Of Sports Minister Solomon Dalung Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion
Biafra, El-Zakzaky, And The Reincarnated Dictator By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports
World WrapperMan Completes 506 Km Race, Laments Lack Of Support
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
Boko Haram Kill 7 Travelers, Injure Escort Soldiers Along Newly Opened Maiduguri-Biu Road
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Press Release
SERAP To Buhari: Refer SGF Lawal Alleged ‘Grass-cutting’ Corruption To EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interview
Buhari Hasn’t Convinced Nigerians He Passed School Certificate Examination – Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education
Students Activists Demand Proper Funding For Tai Solarin University Of Education
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated
Did We Loot The Gambia For Yahya Jammeh? By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal
Rivers State, Owner Of Armored Helicopters, Says It Offered Them To Nigeria Air Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Nigerian Security Agents Roughly Handle SaharaReporters Publisher At UNILAG
20 Views
4 Days Ago
Nigerian priest Apostle Johnson Suleiman urge his followers to kill Fulani herdsman
24 Views
1 Week Ago
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
23 Views
1 Week Ago
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
3 Views
1 Week Ago
Scandal
Arrest, Prosecute Former Governor Uduaghan For Corruption, Deltans Demand
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News
Defence Headquarters Exposes Female Suicide Bombers'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education
Court Fines National Open University Of Nigeria For Wasting Rusticated Students' Time
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal
Kaduna State College of Education Denies Killing Of Students By Herdsmen, Accuses Vanguard Reporter Of Fabricating Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News
Nigerian Aviation News Round Up
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
Heavy Gunfire In Yobe As Army Foils Boko Haram’s Attempt To Capture Military Base
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion
The Age Of The AK-47 Pastor By Louis Odion
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Okey Ndibe
Quarantined Food And Other Absurdities By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Economy
Fuel Scarcity Looms In Akure As Product Sells For N200 Per Liter
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption
Anti-Graft Commission Recovers 40 Stolen Government Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Economy
Ogun State Governor Amosun Gets Nod For N65b Loan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
