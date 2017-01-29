Search
News
Reports
Opinion
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
Videos
Photos
Documents
Menu
Submit
Submit a Story
Login
Signup
Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Subscribe To Our Videos On YouTube
Subscribe To Our RSS Feeds
Search
News
Reports
Opinion
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
More Topics
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
Videos
Photos
Documents
Sahara Reporters
PREMIUM TIMES
SSS Says Man Accused Of Laundering Billions For Alison-Madueke Working For Buhari Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News
Rivers State Police Commissioner Francis Mobolaji Odesanya Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Latest Stories
Boko Haram
Troops Recover Shilka And Gun Truck From Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
EFCC Press Release
EFCC Arraigns Two For Defrauding Foreign National In Romance Scam
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics
Senator Andy Uba Defects To APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram
Police Officer Killed In Boko Haram Ambush In Borno State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International
African Union Backs ICC Withdrawal Plan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections
South-East Should Wait Till 2023 For Presidency, Says Igbo Group
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff For Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption
N630m Rent Scam: Group Releases Evidence Against Saraki, Dogara, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal
Ex-Minister's Son 'Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Houses'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption
Grass-Cutting Scandal: Senate Panel Writes CBN, Demands SGF Firms’ BVNs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion
In Defense Of Johnson Suleman's 'Inciting' Sermon By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right
Nigeria Unplugged: Two Evenings With Dr. K And Dr. D By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Trending Now
PREMIUM TIMES
Nigeria Declares Senior Customs Officials Wanted Over Importation Of Rifles
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News
President Donald Trump To Ban 2-year Multiple Entry Visa For Nigerians -TheCable
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption
Ex-CJNs Collect, Share Bribes To Judges –Prof. Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Vanguard Newspaper
How Justice Ademola Requested N25m Bribe To Grant Me Bail – Witness
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion
The Real Faces Slaughtering Nigerians All In The Name Of Fulani Herdsmen By Anthony Akabogu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal
Ex-Minister's Son 'Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Houses'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity
Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Condemns Buhari Administration
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
SSS Says Man Accused Of Laundering Billions For Alison-Madueke Working For Buhari Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption
N630m Rent Scam: Group Releases Evidence Against Saraki, Dogara, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News
Pere Ajunwa, Ex-Presidential Candidate In 2003 And 2007, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff For Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights
VP Osinbajo Blasts Nigerian Police, Judges For Unlawful Detention Of Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Top Photo News
Campus Editors Challenged On Investigative Journalism At CES2017
1 View
2 Days Ago
Save TASUED And Education Coalition Protest Against Amosun In Ijebu Ode
3 Views
2 Days Ago
WorldWrapperman Completes 550km In 12 Days With 5kg Wrapper
1 View
2 Days Ago
Gambian President Adama Barrow Arrives In Banjul
7 Views
6 Days Ago
Corruption
Grass-Cutting Scandal: Senate Panel Writes CBN, Demands SGF Firms’ BVNs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion
In Defense Of Johnson Suleman's 'Inciting' Sermon By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right
Nigeria Unplugged: Two Evenings With Dr. K And Dr. D By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion
NNPC Lingering Kerosene/Cooking Gas Scarcity: Some Serious Matters Of Concern By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion
Tuface Idibia, Buhari And The Limits Of Activism By Ohimai Godwin Amaize
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News
$15m: Court Dismisses Patience Jonathan’s Suit Against SERAP, Awards Cost
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption
Ex-CJNs Collect, Share Bribes To Judges –Prof. Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
Vanguard Newspaper
How Justice Ademola Requested N25m Bribe To Grant Me Bail – Witness
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
Nigeria Declares Senior Customs Officials Wanted Over Importation Of Rifles
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive
Radio Nigeria General Manager Gags SaharaReporters Publisher On Public Station
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Top Videos
You Can't Speak Against The Federal Govt Here- GM Of BondFM To Sowore
0 Views
15 Hours Ago
Nigerian Security Agents Roughly Handle SaharaReporters Publisher At UNILAG
39 Views
1 Week Ago
Nigerian priest Apostle Johnson Suleiman urge his followers to kill Fulani herdsman
30 Views
1 Week Ago
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
23 Views
1 Week Ago
Exclusive
Radio Nigeria General Manager Gags SaharaReporters Publisher On Public Station
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Cameroon
Cameroonians In Diaspora Protest Marginalization Of Anglophones In Their Home Country
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity
Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Condemns Buhari Administration
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion
Introducing "Biafran-Nigerian": A Jumbled, But Beautiful, Ethnic Self-Label By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
International
Two Guineans Among Victims Of Quebec Mosque Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
The Real Faces Slaughtering Nigerians All In The Name Of Fulani Herdsmen By Anthony Akabogu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News
Pere Ajunwa, Ex-Presidential Candidate In 2003 And 2007, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education
400-Level Student Of Tai Solarin University Suspended For Leading Peaceful Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy
Presidency Gives 'No Interest' Loans To 23,400 Beneficiaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption
Witness Against Justice Ademola Escapes Assassination Attempt, Federal Government Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption
$40m Contract Scam: Absence Of Witnesses Stalls Trial Of Jonathan's Cousin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
1 of 3299
››