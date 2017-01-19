Sahara Reporters

Breaking News Buhari Media Aides Dispel Death Rumor On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News Finally Disgraced Out O Power, Gambian Dictator Yayha Jammeh Leaves Banjul Today Into Exile
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago

Latest Stories

PREMIUM TIMES Army Officer Attacks Nigeria’s Service Chiefs, Says They Are ‘Nollywood Actors’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Federal Airports Authority Dismisses Mid-Level Staff Who Misappropriated N70m, Refuses To Confiscate Property
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Chief Of Army Staff Harassment Of Premium Times Publishers: FCT Police Command Curiously Sues For Peace After Public Outrage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Resubmits Ibrahim Magu’s Name As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper You’re Now Wiser After Leaving Office, Obasanjo Tells Jonathan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Troops Attack IPOB Solidarity Rally For Donald Trump In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram What We Saw In Sambisa Forest-BBOG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME NDLEA Nabs Textile Trader With $1.4m Meth At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
VIDEO NEWS Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Bribe-Seeking Police In Lagos Instigate Mob To Beat Motorcyclist To Coma For Resisting Extortion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago

Trending Now

Boko Haram What We Saw In Sambisa Forest-BBOG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Finally Disgraced Out O Power, Gambian Dictator Yayha Jammeh Leaves Banjul Today Into Exile
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper You’re Now Wiser After Leaving Office, Obasanjo Tells Jonathan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Resubmits Ibrahim Magu’s Name As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Army Officer Attacks Nigeria’s Service Chiefs, Says They Are ‘Nollywood Actors’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Federal Airports Authority Dismisses Mid-Level Staff Who Misappropriated N70m, Refuses To Confiscate Property
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME NDLEA Nabs Textile Trader With $1.4m Meth At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Troops Attack IPOB Solidarity Rally For Donald Trump In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Chief Of Army Staff Harassment Of Premium Times Publishers: FCT Police Command Curiously Sues For Peace After Public Outrage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics NBA Plans To Meet Buhari Over Delay In Appointing Substantive Chief Justice Of Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago

Top Photo News

Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
2 Views
1 Day Ago
Crowd Rented By Patience Jonathan Storms Lagos Court Again
1 View
1 Day Ago
Mrs. Aisha Buhari Receives Mrs. Melinda Gates
1 View
1 Day Ago
PHOTONEWS: President Buhari Departs Abuja For 10-Day Medical Vacation In UK
0 Views
2 Days Ago
CRIME NDLEA Nabs Textile Trader With $1.4m Meth At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
VIDEO NEWS Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Bribe-Seeking Police In Lagos Instigate Mob To Beat Motorcyclist To Coma For Resisting Extortion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Gov El Rufai Should Prosecute Murderers Of 347 Shiites And 204 People In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Negative Implications Of Human Rights Violations In Nigeria's Democratic System By John Danfulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Mrs. Aisha Buhari Receives Mrs. Melinda Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Corruption Fuel Subsidy Scam: Court Adjourns Trial Of Oil Marketer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Writers Urge President Buhari To Halt Harassment Of Journalists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Police Arrest/ Release Premium Times Publisher Dapo Olorunyomi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago

Top Videos

Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
22 Views
15 Hours Ago
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
2 Views
1 Day Ago
Yahya Jammeh's phone call with ECOWAS Chairperson, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
Yahya Jammeh's phone call with ECOWAS Chairperson, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
46 Views
5 Days Ago
Must Watch: Oyo State Governor, Ajumobi Hassled By Students, Booed, Jeered and Humbled
Must Watch: Oyo State Governor, Ajumobi Hassled By Students, Booed, Jeered and Humbled
190 Views
1 Week Ago
Opinion A Memory Of America By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Endgame & Abacha's Last Disciple By Louis Odion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force To Investigate Rann Accidental Air Strike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Police Raid PREMIUM TIMES Head Office; Arrest Publisher, Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
The Gambia Adama Barrow Sworn In As Gambian President In Senegal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Fuel Scarcity Looms As Marketers Stop Importation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Councilor, Six Others For Diverting IDPs' Rice
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Journalists Write Buhari On Southern Kaduna, Call For Northern Stakeholders Conference
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Propose Bill To Jail Ministers, Others Who Defy Them
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Gambia Gambian President-Elect Barrow To Be Inaugurated In Senegal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Buhari's Military Action In The Gambia Without Approval, Senate Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago