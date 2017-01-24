Search
News
Reports
Opinion
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
Videos
Photos
Documents
Menu
Submit
Submit a Story
Login
Signup
Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Subscribe To Our Videos On YouTube
Subscribe To Our RSS Feeds
Search
News
Reports
Opinion
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
More Topics
#NigeriaDecides
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education
Videos
Photos
Documents
Sahara Reporters
Breaking News
Fuel Subsidy Fraudsters Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News
Police Break Up Shiites’ Protest At National Assembly Complex
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Latest Stories
PREMIUM TIMES
Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: Court Orders OPL 245 Returned To The Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
PREMIUM TIMES Pulls Story On Alleged Instagram Comment By Ajimobi’s Daughter, Apologizes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption
How NIMASA Funds Were Shared Among Top Officials - Witness
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption
First Bank Executive Director Says EFCC Coerced Him To Remit $40 Million
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Money Laundering
How Money Moved From NAF Account To ‘Fictitious’ Oil And Gas Companies
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion
The Illegality Of The Offence Of Criminal Libel By Femi Falana
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release
N22.8bn Fraud: Amosu, Others Diverted N3b NIMASA Funds To Personal Business, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS
Local Government Workers Protest Over Nonpayment Of Leave Bonuses
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion
Nigeria Should Approach Trump From A Position Of Strength By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release
Badeh Paid Me To Build Churches, Mosque – Witness
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Terrorism
Al-Shabaab Attacks Mogadishu Hotel, Kills At Least 28
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption
EFCC Seeks Forfeiture Of Diezani's N9.08b
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Trending Now
PREMIUM TIMES
SPECIAL REPORT: Works Minister, Fashola, In N166 billion Contract Mess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption
First Bank Executive Director Says EFCC Coerced Him To Remit $40 Million
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
PREMIUM TIMES Pulls Story On Alleged Instagram Comment By Ajimobi’s Daughter, Apologizes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release
Badeh Paid Me To Build Churches, Mosque – Witness
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption
How NIMASA Funds Were Shared Among Top Officials - Witness
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News
Governor Rochas Okorocha Lied Over "Imo Air" As Records Show Dana Air Purchased Aircraft In August 2008
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release
N22.8bn Fraud: Amosu, Others Diverted N3b NIMASA Funds To Personal Business, Says EFCC Witness
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption
EFCC Seeks Forfeiture Of Diezani's N9.08b
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money Laundering
How Money Moved From NAF Account To ‘Fictitious’ Oil And Gas Companies
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News
Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Attack Home Of Civilian JTF Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
“Apostle” Johnson Suleiman: Please Leave My God Out Of Your “Killing Business” By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
Fayose, The PDP Sympathetic Undertaker Arrives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Top Photo News
PHOTONEWS: Police Vs Shia Protesters In Abuja
2 Views
19 Hours Ago
PHOTONEWS: #BBOG Search Visit To Sambisa Forest
0 Views
3 Days Ago
Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
2 Views
5 Days Ago
Crowd Rented By Patience Jonathan Storms Lagos Court Again
1 View
6 Days Ago
EFCC Press Release
Badeh Paid Me To Build Churches, Mosque – Witness
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Terrorism
Al-Shabaab Attacks Mogadishu Hotel, Kills At Least 28
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption
EFCC Seeks Forfeiture Of Diezani's N9.08b
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption
EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Air Force Chief Umar Over N9.7b Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption
Police Slam Fresh Criminal Charges Against Former Benue State Governor Suswam
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption
Dasuki Trial Adjourned To March 2017
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
The Gambia
Adama Barrow To Return To The Gambia Thursday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
Economy
Ogun Assembly, Amosun At War Over Governor's Desire To Borrow N65b
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion
FG Vs N/Delta: PANDEF And Buhari’s Game Of Divide And Rule
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News
Governor Rochas Okorocha Lied Over "Imo Air" As Records Show Dana Air Purchased Aircraft In August 2008
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Top Videos
Nigerian Security Agents Roughly Handle SaharaReporters Publisher At UNILAG
9 Views
1 Day Ago
Nigerian priest Apostle Johnson Suleiman urge his followers to kill Fulani herdsman
22 Views
4 Days Ago
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
23 Views
5 Days Ago
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
2 Views
5 Days Ago
Breaking News
Governor Rochas Okorocha Lied Over "Imo Air" As Records Show Dana Air Purchased Aircraft In August 2008
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM
Arrested ‘UNILAG’ Students Did Not Attack Vice Chancellor – Witnesses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram
Borno Police Commissioner Confirms Fresh Abduction Of 7 Women, 3 Deaths In Askira/Uba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
Southern Kaduna Crisis: Methodist Primate Tells CAN, Imams To Stop Trading Blames
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising?
Sponsored Ad
Breaking News
Suicide Bombers' Attempts on Mosque and Security Post Foiled In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
Organized Religion And The Lost Mandate By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News
Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Attack Home Of Civilian JTF Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PREMIUM TIMES
SPECIAL REPORT: Works Minister, Fashola, In N166 billion Contract Mess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Press Release
NCS Has Not Dismissed Any Officer In 2017, Customs Clarifies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion
Fayose, The PDP Sympathetic Undertaker Arrives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism
Federal Government Will Not Stifle Press Freedom, Information Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
1 of 3291
››