Sahara Reporters

Breaking News Magu Not Sacked As EFCC Boss—Says Attorney General Malami
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive The Story Of Obasanjo, Globacom Owner, Adenuga, Ribadu's EFCC As Told By Awujale Of Ijebuland
0 Comments
2 Days Ago

Latest Stories

Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Harvesting Hope In The Soil Of Doubt By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right One Thing We Must Do in 2017 By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Biafra: Nigeria And The Rise Of Fraudulent Dullards With Born-to-Rule Mentality By Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion It is Time to Take Back Nigeria By Qansy Salako
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Fayose's Empty Stomach Infrastructure! By Tope Michael
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive Senator Dino Melaye Admits He Doesn't Have Constituency Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Revealed: Seized 47 SUVs, 100 Motorcycles Bought For Jonathan’s Campaign Bought With Insurance Funds For Dead PHCN Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Battle In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Where Is The New STD Pastor Adeboye Prophesied Will Appear In 2016? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
AUDIO LEAK: Gov. Wike And Gov. Fayose Celebrate How Wike Overun Collation Center During Rivers Rerun
VIDEO NEWS What Gov. Wike Told Fayose Over Bloody Rivers Rerun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Senator Dino Melaye Doesn't Have Constituency Office, Offers Youths N1, 000 For Condoms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Midnight Fire In Ondo Market Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Days Ago

Trending Now

The Nation Newspaper Revealed: Seized 47 SUVs, 100 Motorcycles Bought For Jonathan’s Campaign Bought With Insurance Funds For Dead PHCN Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Battle In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Magu Not Sacked As EFCC Boss—Says Attorney General Malami
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive The Story Of Obasanjo, Globacom Owner, Adenuga, Ribadu's EFCC As Told By Awujale Of Ijebuland
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Where Is The New STD Pastor Adeboye Prophesied Will Appear In 2016? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Senator Dino Melaye Admits He Doesn't Have Constituency Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
AUDIO LEAK: Gov. Wike And Gov. Fayose Celebrate How Wike Overun Collation Center During Rivers Rerun
VIDEO NEWS What Gov. Wike Told Fayose Over Bloody Rivers Rerun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerian Customs DG Ali Blasts SSS Boss Daura, Accuses Him Of 'Unprofessionalism'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Fayose's Empty Stomach Infrastructure! By Tope Michael
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive Senator Dino Melaye Doesn't Have Constituency Office, Offers Youths N1, 000 For Condoms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion It is Time to Take Back Nigeria By Qansy Salako
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Biafra: Nigeria And The Rise Of Fraudulent Dullards With Born-to-Rule Mentality By Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago

Top Photo News

PHOTONEWS: Dino Melaye did Nothing For His Constituency in Kogi
9 Views
2 Days Ago
Midnight Fire Guts Market In Ondo Township
3 Views
2 Days Ago
PHOTONEWS: Police Recover 3 BMW Luxury Sedans And 27 Vehicles Appropriated By Ex-IGP Solomon Arase And Others
21 Views
4 Days Ago
PHOTONEWS: Lagos Brewery Gutted by Fire
4 Views
6 Days Ago
Opinion Where Is The New STD Pastor Adeboye Prophesied Will Appear In 2016? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
AUDIO LEAK: Gov. Wike And Gov. Fayose Celebrate How Wike Overun Collation Center During Rivers Rerun
VIDEO NEWS What Gov. Wike Told Fayose Over Bloody Rivers Rerun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Senator Dino Melaye Doesn't Have Constituency Office, Offers Youths N1, 000 For Condoms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Midnight Fire In Ondo Market Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Gov. Fayose Accuses DSS Of Leaking His Telephone Conversation With Gov. Wike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Before The Ultimate Grace To Grass Story By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerian Customs DG Ali Blasts SSS Boss Daura, Accuses Him Of 'Unprofessionalism'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Opinion How Buhari’s Government Is Weaponizing Hunger By Adekoya Boladale
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Blames British Authorities For Delayed Arrival Of Passengers’ Luggage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Abia State House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached
0 Comments
2 Days Ago

Top Videos

AUDIO LEAK: Gov. Wike And Gov. Fayose Celebrate How Wike Overun Collation Center During Rivers Rerun
AUDIO LEAK: Gov. Wike And Gov. Fayose Celebrate How Wike Overun Collation Center During Rivers Rerun
52 Views
2 Days Ago
Two Toronto Sisters Engaged In Sex Extortion Of Wealthy Nigerians Apologize To Femi Otedola
Two Toronto Sisters Engaged In Sex Extortion Of Wealthy Nigerians Apologize To Femi Otedola
20 Views
2 Days Ago
Equality Belongs To Gay, Bisexual And Every Single Human Being
Equality Belongs To Gay, Bisexual And Every Single Human Being
3 Views
4 Days Ago
Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Travels To London To Eulogize Corrupt Ex Governor Ibori
Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Travels To London To Eulogize Corrupt Ex Governor Ibori
32 Views
1 Week Ago
Opinion Stray Cows And Other Stories From India And Beyond By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME One Dead, Three Wounded As Gunmen Attack Taraba State APC Chieftain
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Nigeria To Upgrade Landing Systems, Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader Shekau Surfaces In New Video, Says Group Is Safe
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Opinion Nasir El-Rufai: A Paragon Of A Pathological Liar By John Danfulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Let's Discuss Interest Rates By Alex Otti
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Two Toronto Sisters Engaged In Sex Extortion Of Wealthy Nigerians Apologize To Femi Otedola
Breaking News VIDEO: High Profile Toronto Prostitutes Jyoti And Kiran Matharoo Apologize For Attempting To Extort Otedola
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Plastic Rice, Indian Jollof, And Adeboye’s Gift To Fayose By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion IG Solomon Arase: My Police Predecessors And I stole Vehicles, So What?
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Pastor Ashimolowo Loses $5million To Ponzi scheme
0 Comments
3 Days Ago