Sahara Reporters
Breaking News
Buhari Media Aides Dispel Death Rumor On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News
Finally Disgraced Out O Power, Gambian Dictator Yayha Jammeh Leaves Banjul Today Into Exile
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Latest Stories
PREMIUM TIMES
Army Officer Attacks Nigeria’s Service Chiefs, Says They Are ‘Nollywood Actors’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News
Federal Airports Authority Dismisses Mid-Level Staff Who Misappropriated N70m, Refuses To Confiscate Property
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech
Chief Of Army Staff Harassment Of Premium Times Publishers: FCT Police Command Curiously Sues For Peace After Public Outrage
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS
VIDEO: Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News
President Buhari Resubmits Ibrahim Magu’s Name As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper
You’re Now Wiser After Leaving Office, Obasanjo Tells Jonathan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights
Nigerian Troops Attack IPOB Solidarity Rally For Donald Trump In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram
What We Saw In Sambisa Forest-BBOG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME
NDLEA Nabs Textile Trader With $1.4m Meth At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO NEWS
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights
Bribe-Seeking Police In Lagos Instigate Mob To Beat Motorcyclist To Coma For Resisting Extortion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release
Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Top Photo News
Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand Fayose’s Prosecution Over $2.1bn Arms Scandal
2 Views
1 Day Ago
Crowd Rented By Patience Jonathan Storms Lagos Court Again
1 View
1 Day Ago
Mrs. Aisha Buhari Receives Mrs. Melinda Gates
1 View
1 Day Ago
PHOTONEWS: President Buhari Departs Abuja For 10-Day Medical Vacation In UK
0 Views
2 Days Ago
Corruption
Fuel Subsidy Scam: Court Adjourns Trial Of Oil Marketer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News
Nigerian Writers Urge President Buhari To Halt Harassment Of Journalists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News
Police Arrest/ Release Premium Times Publisher Dapo Olorunyomi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Top Videos
Disgraced Gambian Dictator Yahaya Jammeh Announces He Is Finally Leaving Power
22 Views
15 Hours Ago
Nigerian Civil Society Groups Stage Resistance Protest Against Donald Trump As He Gets Inaugurated
2 Views
1 Day Ago
Yahya Jammeh's phone call with ECOWAS Chairperson, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
46 Views
5 Days Ago
Must Watch: Oyo State Governor, Ajumobi Hassled By Students, Booed, Jeered and Humbled
190 Views
1 Week Ago
Opinion
A Memory Of America By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion
Endgame & Abacha's Last Disciple By Louis Odion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military
Nigerian Air Force To Investigate Rann Accidental Air Strike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News
Police Raid PREMIUM TIMES Head Office; Arrest Publisher, Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Gambia
Adama Barrow Sworn In As Gambian President In Senegal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy
Fuel Scarcity Looms As Marketers Stop Importation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption
EFCC Arrests Councilor, Six Others For Diverting IDPs' Rice
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics
Journalists Write Buhari On Southern Kaduna, Call For Northern Stakeholders Conference
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics
Nigerian Lawmakers Propose Bill To Jail Ministers, Others Who Defy Them
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Gambia
Gambian President-Elect Barrow To Be Inaugurated In Senegal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military
Buhari's Military Action In The Gambia Without Approval, Senate Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
