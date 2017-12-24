Robber Shoots Colleague Dead During Operation In Yenagoa

As insecurity in  Bayelsa state heightened in recent weeks with reports of violent crime and loss of lives, an armed robbery incident in Azikoro area of Yenagoa went awry as a member of a two-man robbery gang shot his gang mate dead during an operation and subsequently turned himself in to the police after the fatal accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2017

A resident of the area said that the robbery incident took place on Friday and has attracted the interest of residents who thronged the Azikoro Police Division to catch a glimpse of the 'repentant' robber who voluntarily submitted himself to the state police command for "arrest."
When contacted, Police Spokesman Asinim Buswat confirmed the incident and took credit for the voluntary submission of the suspect.

"At about 2000hrs of Dec.22, 2017, a gang of two armed robbers attacked one Francis Chibueze of Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenagoa.

"Luck ran against the gang as one of the robbers mistakenly shot and killed his partner. The victim Francis Chibueze escaped unhurt.

"The deceased armed robber was identified as Thankgod  Smith 'M' 25 years,  and his partner who shot him is Peter Napoleon 'M' 23 years.

"Policemen swung into action, and the suspect in hiding panicked and came to the Azikoro Police Station on December 23  2017 on his own volition and confessed to the armed robbery and killing his gang member.

"He led Police Detectives to an uncompleted building in Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, where the gun was recovered," Butswat said.

