Fuel Scarcity: Depot And Marketers Association Exposes NNPC's Lies

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) has claimed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) lied to Nigerians on the ongoing nationwide shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol.                              

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2017

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) has claimed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) lied to Nigerians on the ongoing nationwide shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol.                              

DAPPMA made the claim in a statement issued on Monday. Signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Adewole, the statement rejected accusations of product hoarding leveled against DAPPMA members.                    

While DAPPMA explained that it can neither confirm nor dispute NNPC's claim of having sufficient product stock, the association said it can confirm that the products are not in the tanks of its members.                                  

According to DAPPMA, there are always hitches in product distribution any time the NNPC assumes the role of sole importer of products. DAPPMA added that 80 percent of the country's functional product receptive facilities are owned by its members and such do not currently hold products.                            

Kachikwu and Baru

"The NNPC imports and distributes products through DAPPMA, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). Our members pay NNPC/PPMC (Petroleum Products Marketing Corporation) in advance for petroleum products and fully paid up PMS orders that have neither been programmed nor loaded are in excess of 500,000 metric tonnes (about 800,000 liters) as at today and enough to meet the nation's needs at a daily estimated consumption of 35,000 liters.

Our members' depots are presently empty. However, if the NNPC /PPMC provides us with PMS, we are ready to do 24 hours loading/truck out to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians until the fuel queues are eliminated," said DAPPMA. The association maintained that the NNPC has been the sole importer of the product since October for various reasons.

Among these, DAPPMA said, is the fact that the country currently runs a fixed price regime without any recourse to subsidy claims. It noted, however, that the international price of crude oil is beyond its control. DAPPMA stated that the current price of PMS is about N170 per liter, with the NNPC, importer of last resort, absorbing the attendant subsidy on behalf of the Federal Government.                        

"We understand that NNPC meets this demand largely through its DSDP platform framework. However, due to price challenges on the DSDP platform, some participants in the scheme failed to meet their supply quota of refined petroleum products, especially PMS, to NNPC. This is the main reason for this scarcity," explained DAPPMA.                          

It added that the current exchange rate of naira to the dollar is N306 for PMS importation, stating that banks also charge interest at a rate above 25 percent. Press Release-DAPPMA's RESPONSE_FUEL SCARCITY_DEC. 2017.pdf DAPPMA's Response Fuel Scarcity

It further stated that this situation puts the landing cost of PMS at N145 per liter, which requires any of its members that imports would have to resort to subsidy claims, a policy already abolished by the Federal Government. 
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Presidency Reacts To Buhari's Violation Of National Procurement Law
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Weah and Boakai Face Off In Second Round Of Elections
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Black Christmas As Heavy Fire Destroy Shops And Properties In Akure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Innoson vs GT Bank: How Industrialist Defrauded Bank And Bullied The EFCC, The Police And Courts With his Political Connections
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Former AD Gubernatorial Candidate, Olusola Oke, Set To Return To APC in Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Pastor Tunde Bakare’s Disobedience To God
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PREMIUM TIMES What I Did To Make My Health Improve Significantly – President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Group Wants Senator Recalled For Kneeling Before Senate President Bukola Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sexual Predators On The Prowl And​ Nigeria​n Kids Are their Target
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidency Reacts To Buhari's Violation Of National Procurement Law
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We Can No Longer Laugh With Buhari -Governor Nasir ElRufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Raid Maina's House, Handcuff Guard
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Notorious Robber Killed In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Ex-President Jonathan’s Officials And His Cousin Shared N27bn Proceeds Of PHCN Sale –EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Unending Fuel Scarcity By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Weah and Boakai Face Off In Second Round Of Elections
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Black Christmas As Heavy Fire Destroy Shops And Properties In Akure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Christmas Day Tragedy: Policeman Shoots Colleague Dead In A Gunfight With Cultists In Bayelsa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad