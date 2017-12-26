Weah and Boakai Face Off In Second Round Of Elections

Liberia is finally going to the polls today to elect their new president after a court-ordered delay.

Liberians will have to pick between Vice President Joseph Boakai and former soccer star George Weah.

It's being predicted that Weah might win the presidency after leading in the polls as the favorite in the first round of voting after more than two million Liberians voted.

However, Weah was not able to secure 50% majority of the votes required, which resulted in the second round run-off.

Initially, the run-off was scheduled for Nov. 7 but was postponed by Liberia's Supreme Court after there were allegations of electoral frauds in the first round of voting.

Currently, there are reports that suggest that there is fear from locals that the growing tension amongst llocal party officials may lead to violent outbreaks.

Vice President Boakai, who has served since 2006, has built his campaign on his leadership and experienc1980s.

Weah, on the other hand, has pitched himself as an anomaly that is up against the establishment in Liberian politics. Weah ran for president in 2005 and 2011 and fell short, but has served as senator since 2014. His political inexperience is one of the criticisms he has faced from political opponents.

Liberians are hoping to see a new set of leaders take office, and Weah seems to align with those hopes.

However, his decision to select Jewel Taylor, the ex-wife of former warlord Charles Taylor as his running mate has raised some eyebrows. Weah denies having any personal relationship with the former warlord. His running mate, Jewel Taylor has served as a senator since 2005 and is from the largest ethnic group in Liberia which may add some leverage in the support for Weah.

George Weah (Left) and Vice President Boakai (Right)