Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, In Ghastly Powerbike Accident, Sustains Head Injury And Broken Limb

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, was involved in a ghastly power bike accident last night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President. The statement disclosed that Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.” Yusuf was reportedly drag racing with friends last night when the accident happened According to Presidency sources.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2017

Yusuf Buhari

SaharaReporters, New York

