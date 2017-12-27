Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, In Ghastly Powerbike Accident, Sustains Head Injury And Broken Limb

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, was involved in a ghastly power bike accident last night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President.

The statement disclosed that Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

Yusuf was reportedly drag racing with friends last night when the accident happened According to Presidency sources.

Yusuf Buhari