President Buhari Son Who Was Injured In A Motorrbike Accident Responding To Treatment But Still In "Coma"

Yusuf, the first son of Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari who was severely injured in a motorbike accident in Gwanripa area of Abuja on Tuesday is "responding" to treatment according to Presidency sources. However, he is yet to speak to anyone because he is still in "coma", however, our source did not reveal whether his comatose state is medically induced or not.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2017

Yusuf, the first son of Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari who was severely injured in a motorbike accident in Gwanripa area of Abuja on Tuesday is "responding" to treatment according to Presidency sources. However, he is yet to speak to anyone because he is still in "coma", however, our source did not reveal whether his comatose state is medically induced or not.

Yusuf Buhari

Yusuf crashed during a drag racing with a friend on Tuesday night. According to our source, he was fully kitted with helmet and biking body armor, otherwise, the accident could have turned fatal 

The source further stated that as soon as the crash happened, Yusuf suffered a broken limb and sustained head injuries that necessitated surgery to remove blood from his brain. He was considered for airlift but doctors handling his case advised against it warning that he may not survive a 6+ hours flight to Europe with traumatic brain injury.

Yusuf is President Buhari's only son. As expected, the president is reportedly devastated by the accident. Earlier today, prayers were offered for Yusuf's recovery at the Presidential Villa. Yusuf remains under intensive care at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, In Ghastly Powerbike Accident, Sustains Head Injury And Broken Limb
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flights To Liberia, Sierra Leone Are Suspended Over The Ebola Virus
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Ebola? Close The Borders… Now!!!
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion EBOLA: How Global Institutions Fail Third World Nations By Dr. Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Diagnosed With Ebola In Texas
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Mini-Lab Rapid Testing Trials To Begin In Guinea
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, In Ghastly Powerbike Accident, Sustains Head Injury And Broken Limb
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Former Soccer Star George Weah Is Liberia's New President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel London, Dubai-Bound Passengers Attack Counter Staff Over Flight Cancellation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Private Jet With Wizkid And Tiwa Savage On Board Robbed While Taxiing On Lagos Airport’s Runway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Buhari's Son Not Yet Flown Abroad For Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Katsina Governor Fires Education Commissioner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Sexual Predators On The Prowl And​ Nigeria​n Kids Are their Target
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Fuel Scarcity: Depot And Marketers Association Exposes NNPC's Lies
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Sex And The Perils Of Office By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Cameroon Cameroon Frees U.S. Professor Held For Criticizing Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigeria's Federal Airports Authority Moves To Cover Up Burglary Of Private Jets On Taxiways In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil We Paid N90b For Petrol But Got No Cargo Allocation, Says DAPPMA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad