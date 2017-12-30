Buhari’s Son Remain In Coma As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries

Yusuf Buhari, the son of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who was hospitalized in Abuja after a ghastly motorbike crash has not regained his ability to speak but doctors handling his treatment said he is gradually showing sign of recovery.

Yesterday, the younger Buhari who sustained a head injury and a broken limb indicated to doctors repeatedly about his hand.

A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.

A presidency source told Saharareporters that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury.

Yusuf was drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu when they both crashed in Gwanripa neighborhood in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja. Gwandu was also critically injured and remain in critical condition. Yusuf Buhari