NDLEA Loses 58 Officers In 2yrs, As Staff Calls For Sack Of Abdallah

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lost at least 58 officers in the past two years since its current Chairman, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd) assumed office.

This is as some staff of the anti-narcotic agency has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Abdallah and issue compulsory retirement to the seven directors in the agency, accusing the Chairman of conniving with drug barons at the expense of Nigeria.

A document made available to SaharaReporters and signed by Mr. Musa Ahmed Yusuf, on behalf of ‘Concerned Officer,’ said that many of the 58 officers died from frustration and criminal neglect of their welfare by the Chairman.

The group in the petition to Buhari, which was dated January 2, 2018, also copied the Senate Committee on Drugs & Financial Crimes, House Committee on Drugs & Financial Crimes, Attorney General & Minister of Justice, National Security Adviser, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Femi Falana Chambers.

The group called on Buhari to as a matter of urgency sack Abdallah, stressing that since he came onboard, some of the key partners like the United States Government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) among others were no longer comfortable with the state of affairs in the NDLEA due to the position of the agency’s Chairman.

The group gave the names of dead officers under Abdallah in the past two years with their ranks and last station as:

NARCOTIC ASSISTANT NASS II

Jibrin Alhassan Kaduna Command

Afolayan John A. Kwara Command

Mohammed Chabiri Aishatu Borno Command

NARCOTIC AGENT NA

Okereke Okezie Imo Command

Etuk Roseline Akwa Ibom Command

Sunday Afam Plateau Command

Ahmed Abubakar Borno Command

Onukak Patricia Bassy Lagos Command

Iorver Felix Akumave Taraba Command

Abanum Raymond Edeli Delta Command

Yahaya Godiye Dodos Yobe Command

Achube David Sunday Benue Command

Liman Salisu Ahmed Taraba Command

Balogun Erastus Osho Ogun Command

Akinfemiwa Sunday Femi Lagos Command

Faruk Ibrahim Bauchi Command

SENIOR NARCOTIC AGENT SNA

Salele Suleiman Kaduna Command

Bala Aliyu Umar Bauchi Command

Hassan Hasana Sokoto Command

CHIEF NARCOTIC AGENT CNA

Joseph Lar Gombe Command

Oyede Abdul Ogun Command

Suleiman Bala Fakai FCT Command

Andogwu A Nicholas Adamawa Command

Dalyop Julius Pam Plateau Command

Birabil Gbaradon Ondo Command

Sarah Yakubu Nasarawa Command

Nyam Babajo David Plateau Command

Kamo Thomas Kebbi Command

DEPUTY NARCOTIC SUPERINTENDENT DSN

Bot Christopher Nyam Plateau Command

Emerenini Cornelius Imo Command

Etudaiye Salihu Kogi Command

Timothy Isaacs Lagos Command

Abdulahi Mohammed Ekiti Command

Abdul Isa Shani Borno Command

Sanusi Abdullahi Osun Command

Achibong Peter Taraba Command

SUPERINTENDENT OF NARCOTICS SN

Odigie Felix Plateau Command

Abdul Ganiyu Ishaq Adamawa Command

Falodun Fumilayo Ogun Command

Bello Stephen Madike Lagos Command

Abdul Ibrahim Waziri Sokoto Command

Adeoye Onifade Olayiwola Rivers Command

Omo Martins Lagos Command

Gambo Musa Osun Command

Aminat Hassan Seme Border Command Lagos

CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT OF NARCOTIC CSN

Amaechi Kenneth Edo Command

Anthony Oshogwe Cross Rivers Command

Ibrahim Dada Kogi Command

Monday Fada Lagos Command

Kadiri Adesola Ramoni Ogun Command

Tijani Tajudeen Adebayo Abia Command

ASSISTANT COMMANDER OF NARCOTICS ACN

Yashim Danladi Lagos Command

The petition also accused the Chairman of encouraging corruption in the system by neglecting the welfare of both the living and dead officers, warning that if Abdallah was not removed, the image of the country would further be soiled in the international community.

The petition read in part: “Sir, Abdallah has unreservedly encouraged corruption by neglecting the welfare of both the living and late officers. It is a clear indication that he is not interested in fighting the drug war and corruption. The sum of N50,000 only given to families of three officers; Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abdulrahman Musa who were recently shot dead in Kogi State on October 13, 2017, by gunmen has exposed his insensitivity to the plight of officers. This is unbelievable."

“The drug situation since Abdallah took over is getting worse daily. In addition, the prevalence rate for drug use in the country has become unacceptably high and growing in a geometric proportion. Besides the abuse of cannabis, the use of cough syrups with codeine and other psychotropic substances is taking its toll on the youths."

“Speaking recently on Channels Television programme Dateline Abuja, Abdallah stated that there is no street in the country where an illegal drug is not being sold. In spite of the acknowledgment, he has failed woefully in addressing the situation. Increasing drug use is manifesting in rising cases of rape, armed robbery, and murder to mention a few."

“All NDLEA formations have been overwhelmed by counseling demands for persons hooked on drugs. Urgent intervention is needed to save the young generation from the drug epidemic.”

The petitioners further stated that the Special Enforcement Team of NDLEA that used to discover clandestine laboratories and large shipments of drugs in the past had become comatose because Abdallah refused to provide operational funds to the department.

The petition maintained that international partners are no longer interested in sharing intelligence with Nigeria, saying that such vital information was never acted upon by Abdallah.

“Every unit in the agency has suffered unduly from Abdallah's ineptitude. The reputation of Nigeria is gradually being eroded and only Abdallah can provide answers to these disturbing questions,” the petition added."

NDLEA Chairman, Colonel Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah