President Buhari Condemns Rivers, Kaduna Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State, and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday as shocking and outrageous

The president, according to a statement signed by Mr. Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, described the incidents as reprehensible and unacceptable. He also directed law enforcement agencies in both states to step up their efforts to ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.



“I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person,” he said, adding that “people in our communities must learn to live peacefully."



He appealed to communities affected by the incidents not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.



He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery.

