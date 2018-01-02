President Buhari Condemns Rivers, Kaduna Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State, and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday as shocking and outrageous

by Sahara Reporters, NY Jan 02, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State, and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday as shocking and outrageous

The president, according to a statement signed by Mr. Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, described the incidents as reprehensible and unacceptable. He also directed law enforcement agencies in both states to step up their efforts to ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.

“I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person,” he said, adding that “people in our communities must learn to live peacefully." 

He appealed to communities affected by the incidents not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Starts Presidential Re-election Campaign For 2019, Reappoints Amaechi Campaign Director General -THISDAY
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel 35 Years Later, Lagos, Abuja, And 12 Other Airports Get New Weather Minima
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption 600 Million Fraud: Supreme Court Sends Former Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji's Aide Back For Fresh Corruption Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Students‘ Activist Group Condemns Fees Hike At The University of Benin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive Buhari’s Son Remain In Coma As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Starts Presidential Re-election Campaign For 2019, Reappoints Amaechi Campaign Director General -THISDAY
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 15 Shot Dead In New Years Day Attack On Worshippers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NDLEA Loses 58 Officers In 2yrs, As Staff Calls For Sack Of Abdallah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Benue Killings: Police Arrest Eight Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics God Directs Me To Run For Presidency- Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel 35 Years Later, Lagos, Abuja, And 12 Other Airports Get New Weather Minima
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption 600 Million Fraud: Supreme Court Sends Former Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji's Aide Back For Fresh Corruption Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Abductors Of INEC Officer's Wife Reduces Ransom To N1m
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Blame Passing, Social Media Automated Mumus – The New Year Gift To A Nation By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Sahara Reporters Lagos Command Dismisses Nine Policemen, Demotes 25
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Students‘ Activist Group Condemns Fees Hike At The University of Benin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad