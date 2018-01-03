11 Killed In Gamboru Mosque In Suicide Bomb Attack

A teenage suicide bomber killed 11 people on Wednesday in an attack on a mosque in northeast Nigeria, the epicenter of the conflict with Islamist insurgency Boko Haram, two military officials, a resident and an aid worker said.

by PM News, Lagos Jan 03, 2018

A teenage suicide bomber killed 11 people on Wednesday in an attack on a mosque in northeast Nigeria, the epicenter of the conflict with Islamist insurgency Boko Haram, two military officials, a resident and an aid worker said.

The bomber hit the mosque in the town of Gamboru in Borno State, near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, during dawn prayers, said Ali Mustapha, an aid worker, and Lawan Abba, a resident, Reuters reports.

The attack bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram, a jihadist group which frequently uses suicide bombers, often women and girls, to attack crowded public spaces such as mosques and markets.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 5: 00 am when the a teenage male bomber who had disowned his father detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mosque.

Major Generall Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigeria Army, confirmed the attack.

He added that the troops had also neutralized a suicide bomber at Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge local government area.

“Yes, but only 5 killed and another suicide bomber neutralized in Rann."

However, Mr. Lawan Abba, a resident of Gamboru, said six others sustained injuries in the attack.

Abba disclosed that the suicide bomber sneaked into a crowded mosque while people gathered to observe Morning Prayer and detonated the explosive.

He revealed that the teenage suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town, adding that the father of the assailant was among the 10 persons, who lost their lives in the attack.

“The suicide bomber disowned his parents and joined the insurgents in the bush."

“He entered the mosque blew up himself into pieces and killed 10 persons including his biological father,” he said.

Abba added that the wounded persons were referred to the clinic in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the area for treatment.

No fewer than four persons were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Amarwa community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. when a male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

An eyewitness, Bukar Fantai, told NAN that the bomber managed to sneak into the village disguising as a grain merchant.

Fantai said that the insurgent first approached a shopkeeper and offered sorghum for sale.

He said the terrorist, thereafter, went to a shade where many villagers gathered for relaxation and detonated the explosive.

“The suicide bomber detonated the IED, blew up himself, killing three other persons, while 13 others sustained injuries in the explosion,” he said.

A competent security source confirmed the attack to NAN, saying that the wounded persons were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

The source said that Police EOD and patrol teams had been deployed to sanitize the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Police and military authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Borno

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PM News, Lagos

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Buhari To Boko Haram: Release Chibok Girls, Get Amnesty
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Multiple Blasts Rock Maiduguri, Residents Claim Military Attempting To Cover Up
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Photo News: Nigerian Troops Dislodge Boko Haram From Kerenowa And Chikun Gudu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Wanted Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Apprehended
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Plans Attacks On Churches, Mosques, Markets, DSS Warns
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram FG Issues Security Alert Over Kidnapping For Ransom By Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Starts Presidential Re-election Campaign For 2019, Reappoints Amaechi Campaign Director General -THISDAY
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 15 Shot Dead In New Years Day Attack On Worshippers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NDLEA Loses 58 Officers In 2yrs, As Staff Calls For Sack Of Abdallah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Benue Killings: Police Arrest Eight Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics God Directs Me To Run For Presidency- Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel 35 Years Later, Lagos, Abuja, And 12 Other Airports Get New Weather Minima
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption 600 Million Fraud: Supreme Court Sends Former Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji's Aide Back For Fresh Corruption Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Abductors Of INEC Officer's Wife Reduces Ransom To N1m
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Blame Passing, Social Media Automated Mumus – The New Year Gift To A Nation By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Sahara Reporters Lagos Command Dismisses Nine Policemen, Demotes 25
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Students‘ Activist Group Condemns Fees Hike At The University of Benin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad