Nigerian Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl

Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast today announced the rescue of one of the girls abducted by the Islamist militant group in 2014. A press statement issued by the army gave the girls name as Salomi Pagu. The release stated that she was rescued in Pulka alongside a 14-year old girl who was also kidnapped by the terrorist group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2018

FULL PRESS STATEMENT BELOW:

Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014. 

So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the  Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls. 

Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention. 

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your news media

Thank you for your cooperation. 

Col Onyema Nwachukwu 
Deputy Director Public Relations
Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole

Chibok Girls

SaharaReporters, New York

