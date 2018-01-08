Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Fight Against Boko Haram

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 helicopter undertaking a counter-insurgency operation in the Northeastern part of the country, on Monday, crashed, resulting in significant damage. This was announced in a statement signed by Air Vice-Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, East. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information.

According to the statement, no life was lost in the air mishap. The statement also disclosed that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered the immediate constitution of a panel of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident.

The Nigerian Air Force appealed to Nigerians to continue to show understanding and support to its efforts to ensure their safety.

A chopper upon lift off