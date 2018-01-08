Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Has Asked Court To Stop Senate Probe Of Pension Fraudster Maina’s Recall -TheCable

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has filed a suit before a federal high court in Abuja, seeking to stop the senate from probing the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service. TheCable understands that the suit has been assigned to Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court, Abuja. Senate’s decision to conduct a forensic investigation instigated Malami’s court action, sources in his ministry told TheCable.

by TheCable Jan 08, 2018

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has filed a suit before a federal high court in Abuja, seeking to stop the senate from probing the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service.

TheCable understands that the suit has been assigned to Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court, Abuja.

Senate’s decision to conduct a forensic investigation instigated Malami’s court action, sources in his ministry told TheCable.

Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, was recalled and deployed to the ministry of interior under controversial circumstances.

Amid the outcry of the news of his reinstatement, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his sack and asked Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the civil service of the federation, to probe the embarrassing situation.

TheCable had published documents which showed the involvement and full knowledge of Oyo-Ita, Malami and Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior, in Maina’s reinstatement.

The federal civil service commission dismissed Maina in 2013 for absconding from duty following a recommendation by the office of the head of service.

He was accused of being involved in pension fraud running into over N100 billion. After an investigation by the senate joint committee on public service and establishment and state and local government administration, a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Abubakar Malami Subsequently, the police declared him wanted and he went into hiding. He reportedly fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was after his long absence from office that he was dismissed.

On October 24, the senate mandated its committees on public service, internal affairs, anti-corruption, establishment and judiciary to probe the circumstances of Maina’s return to the country and the public service.

But Malami has asked the court to determine if the national assembly has the right to probe issues relating to the “employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant”.

According to documents seen by TheCable, the attorney-general is asking the court to among other things declare that: “the employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant are matters outside the exclusive and concurrent legislative lists contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“That the national assembly cannot legitimately regulate the employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant, which are matters exclusively within the purview of the Federal Civil Service Commission under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999 (as amended).

“The national assembly lacks the legislative competence to investigate the employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant which are matters exclusively within the purview of the Federal Civil Service Commission under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999 (as amended).

“The power of investigation vested the national assembly by section 88 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) is limited and such that can only be exercised within the confines of Section 88 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The plaintiff as the chief law officer and minister of justice of the federation is bound to ensure compliance by the Federal Government of Nigeria and or any of its cognate organs/agencies with the express or implied contents of extant Judgements and Orders of competent courts in Nigeria.

“The defendant cannot constitute itself into a quasi-appellate court, tribunal or panel with a view to reviewing any executive action taken in compliance with the adverse judgment in the said Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/65/2013.”

The house of representatives is also probing Maina’s recall.

When he appeared before the panel of the lower legislative chamber in November, Malami denied his involvement in Maina’s recall.

He also accused federal lawmakers of being part of pension fraud.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
TheCable

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Court Stops Inspector General Of Police From Aiding Cash-strapped Emeka Offor To Sell Late Wife's Assets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News How Femi Fani-Kayode Used Apostle Suleman To Cover Up Wife Abuse By Claiming Buhari Planned To Assassinate His Wife
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Church Worker Threatens To Drag Christ Embassy, Pastor To Court
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive Multibillion Naira Fraud, Abuse Of Power And Shielding Corrupt Elements With The DSS-Why Magu Is After Daura! -TELL MAGAZINE
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive "Doctor" Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK, Says General Medical Council
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption N300m Fraud Rocks Federal University Of Petroleum Resources In Delta As EFCC Arrests VC, Others
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity How UK-based Nigeria born Mega-Rich Pastors Living In Million Pound Homes Prey On Believers With Claims Of Curing Deadly Diseases
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Stop Pampering Fulani Herdsmen, Shehu Sani Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty
Niger Delta Nigerian Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack Don Wani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interview Declare Herdsmen Terrorists - Benue Governor To Federal Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Okey Ndibe A Court Judgment That May Reshape Nigerian Politics By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Fight Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive Court Stops Inspector General Of Police From Aiding Cash-strapped Emeka Offor To Sell Late Wife's Assets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Fouta Djallon Animals We Share Human Space With By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Government Disobeys Court Order To Take Southern Cameroon Crisis Before UN
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Press Release Nigeria Must Release Detained Cameroonian Freedom Fighters
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Press Release Unlawful Detention Of Anti-Corruption Activist, IG Wala
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Announces Controversial Council Election Results, Declares PDP Winner In 23 Council Areas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad