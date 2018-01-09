Benue Women Protest Killings By Herdsmen As Governor Ortom Announce 3 Days Of Mourning

Women numbering over 50 stormed the Benue Government House in Makurdi to peacefully protest and speak against the recent attack of herdsmen in the state. Putting on black clothes, the women were led by former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in the state, Mrs Elizabeth Apedzan.

Sympathizing with the wife of the State Governor, Eunice Ortom on the killings, Benue women insisted they would continue to raise their voices until the President finds a lasting solution to the evil being perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen.

Furthermore, the women urged the President to renounce his leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders association, positing that the Benue killings could be seen as ethnic cleansing because the President is not acting on the matter.

Meanwhile, Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has announced a 3-day mourning activities for victims of recent attacks by herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government of the state.

“The mourning period will be from Tuesday to Thursday this week and end with a church service for the victims at the IBB square in Makurdi, followed by mass burial. Flags will fly at half-mast within the mourning period while work will close at 1 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.” Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary of Governor Ortom said.



The Governor added that Thursday would be announced as work-free day across the state and there would also be a church service.

